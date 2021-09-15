NCBCM upgrades online portals to benefit investors

Investors utilising the NCB Capital Markets' (NCBCM) online platform to conduct their investment transactions are to benefit from upgrades to the system which the brokerage house said will significantly boost the customer experience.

NCBCM recently announced that the upgrades will allow for faster processing times real-time equity order processing and the ability to cancel orders at clients' convenience. In addition to faster processing times, and real-time equity order processing, the online platform is to also offer clients the ability to cancel equity orders anytime, at their convenience. Available to investors is also more in-depth view of their investment portfolios for ease of management.

Chief operating officer at NCBCM, Tracy-Ann Spence, said that the agile methodology engaged by the company in these upgrades is one which allows for continuous improvement of quality and performance of its online systems also critically allowing for user feedback.

“Seamless customer experience is our top priority. We are always listening to the feedback of our customers to identify ways to enhance the platform and add value to our clients' overall experience. Each upgrade is an effort to improve comfort, convenience, and ease of use,” Spence said.

This latest upgrade by NCBCM, the wealth and asset management arm of the National Commercial Bank Financial Group (NCBFG), comes only months after its GoIPO platform was upgraded to include the use of biometric technology to perform ID scanning and verification.

The company, which now positions itself as lead brokerage, allowing for 100 per cent digital real-time account opening for customers, earlier this year introduced a wealth hub product as it moves to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Through the wealth hub which is a centralised support unit, clients are provided with remote assistance for sales and service requests which also propels them to faster adoption of the online investment banking channels.

“We want to ensure that our clients can interact with us in several ways. With the changing dynamics of doing business online, remote assistance via the wealth hub is especially vital, as it allows NCB to still provide a personalised experience to customers from wherever they are located,” chief executive officer (CEO) of NCBCM, Steven Gooden said.