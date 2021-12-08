NCB educates merchants on digital security

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) recently provided training in digital security to over 100 merchants and members of the business community.

At a virtual security forum held last month, entrepreneurs and business owners were educated on the importance of protecting their businesses, customers and safeguarding data from instances of digital fraud, as well as any fraudulent activities at point of sale.

Gregory Peart, product and portfolio manager in the card acquiring unit of NCB's payments and digital channels division, speaking at the forum assured merchants of the bank's continued efforts to assist them in protecting and growing their businesses. He advised that with the festive season fast approaching, the event provided an opportunity for merchants to garner valuable information which will help them to protect their businesses and reap significant returns in the long term.

“We are committed to your long-term success. We want to ensure that you never miss a sale, inline and online. At the same time, we want you to have good and sustainable sales as well as sales that are fast and secure, he said.

While the forum highlighted security best practices which entrepreneurs and business owners can implement in their business frameworks, the main focus of the event narrowed in on security when accepting card payments from customers in-store and online. The experts warned that with the advent of globalisation, financial technology and the growth of ecommerce, it was becoming paramount for businesses to safeguard their investments while instilling confidence in their customers.

“Merchants should ensure that when they get a sale through the front door, they are not losing it through the back door,” stated both Peart and Dane Nicholson, manager of special investigations at NCB.

The forum, supported by global payment solution partners Visa, Mastercard and Kount, also touched on other vital areas including card acceptance procedures, point-of-sale security, contactless security, managing fraud on digital platforms through cybersecurity, and PCI DSS compliance. Participants were also introduced to a digital fraud management tool offered by Kount, designed to protect customer data not only at the point of making a payment.

NCB, through a branch modernistaion programme, recently converted some six of its locations to digital branches as it advances its digital transformation agenda. The financial conglomerate which this year launched a new fintech company, TFOB (the future of business), also built out its Lynk payment platform through which it has sought to develop a technological backbone as it offers a wider range of financial products. This especially as it readies customers to tap emerging opportunities in the local ecosystem, including the Bank of Jamaica-led central bank digital currency (CBDC).