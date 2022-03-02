NCB Global refinancing debt

NCB Global Holdings Limited (NCBGL) will be looking to raise $2.50 billion with an option to upsize to $3.75 billion through the issuance of a two-year secured bond for refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

The bond which opened on February 15, will close on March 9, with issuance set for the following day. It will be secured through its shares in Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) and has an interest/coupon rate of 7.50 per cent. It is open to accredited investors, with the minimum subscription set at $100,000 and trading blocks in increments of $10,000. Interest will be paid semi-annually with the principal paid in full at maturity. The bond is set to mature on March 8, 2024. The offer is being lead and arranged by NCB Capital Markets Limited.

Although the Jamaica Observer didn't see the full term sheet, NCB Global Holdings is set to receive $6.59 billion from its parent company NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) on May 17. NCBGL extended a US$45-million loan to NCBFG in May 2020, with an interest rate of 7.65 per cent and interest paid quarterly. NCBFG issued a three-year, unsecured, $15-billion bond in September at an interest rate of 6 per cent.

NCBGL is set to also receive TT$72.16 million ($1.68 billion) and US$350,225.88 ($54.64 million) in dividends to its Trinidad and Tobago Central Securities Depository (TTCD) and Jamaica Central Securities Depository accounts, respectively, on April 1. NCBGL holds the direct 61.77 per cent stake in GHL. GHL declared a dividend of TT$0.52 (US$0.77) following the publication of its audited accounts last week.