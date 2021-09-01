NCB says over $110 billion in revenue generated through e-commerce channels

A significant jump in the number of local and overseas transactions since the novel coronavirus pandemic was what the National Commercial (NCB) said has contributed to the over $110 million in revenue generated by approximately 800 local businesses utilising its e-commerce solutions.

Speaking at a recently held NCB e-commerce summit, Danielle Cameron Duncan, head of NCB's payments and digital channels, said that the financial institution has been encouraged by the growth in the use of its e-commerce channels as its main objective since the start of the pandemic was to help businesses to pivot and survive in a digital age.

“COVID-19 sped up the digital revolution we all knew would come one day, so businesses had no choice but to change the way they operate to ensure their survival. Now we want to ensure that businesses can thrive, both locally and internationally, since e-commerce opens up our local businesses to global possibilities and opportunities over the world wide web,” she said.

Held just after international retail powerhouse Amazon added Jamaica to its list of approved global producers, the summit gave local businesses a full view of its e-commerce tools portfolio, which includes social media payment buttons, website templates, marketplace access and more.

With the global e-commerce market expected to hit US$25 trillion by 2027, the local financial services provider is keen on helping businesses in the region to take advantage, grow their customer bases and most importantly, increase revenues.

In a global comparison, a recent Forbes Magazine report quoted data extrapolated from the latest Adobe digital economy index which indicated that growth in global e-commerce sales was also expected to reach $4.2 trillion this year, with US consumers accounting for close to one-quarter of that spending. Black Friday 2020 generated $9 billion in online sales in that country.

It was further reported that US consumers spent $78 billion online up to March, 49 per cent more when compared year on year — representing the highest growth since July 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, US e-commerce sales are also said to have grown by 39 per cent to $199 billion.

“The changes we're seeing are things that are going to carry forward for generations,” said Jason Woosley, vice-president, commerce and developer experience, at Adobe.