New BPO company sets up operation in Jamaica

VENTRICA, the fast-growing multilingual customer service specialist, is expanding into Jamaica with the launch of its new operation in Montego Bay.

In fact, Ventrica is the first British-based BPO to open in the island at its new location, which opened last week. The company reports that the Jamaican location is designed to support Ventrica clients in the US, UK and European markets requiring lower-cost but high-quality English language customer service support.

Ventrica is one of Europe's leading customer service outsourcing partners and it plans to create in the region of 300 new jobs in the Montego Bay area in 2021/2022. Ventrica has significant experience in providing customer management and sales across an array of industries including retail, FMCG, insurance, fintech, health care, transport, real estate, leisure, hospitality, construction and publishing.

Ventrica is well known for its ecommerce expertise, particularly within fashion retail, with its technology framework allowing customers to interact using from text messages to emails, phone calls to video, intelligent chatbots and back – all within a single platform.

CEO and founder of Ventrica, Dino Forte highlights that Jamaica was specifically chosen to set up location. He explains that, “We chose Jamaica because of its strong synergy with British and Western culture, the ease of doing business, it's highly educated and English-speaking workforce, competitive costs and quality infrastructure. It is also a highly experienced BPO destination already servicing global brands.”

Forte emphasised that “Montego Bay has a solid reputation as a hub for BPO operations in Jamaica due to the availability of good contact centre space, great staff, a solid and stable communications and technology infrastructure and, let's not forget, great beaches. All these things combined convinced us to expand into Jamaica.”

Jamaica's business promotions agency, Jampro came in for high praise in aiding the establishment of Ventrica in Jamaica as well as the UK Department of International Trade and the British High Commission, which were cited for the strong support given for the British BPO company coming to Jamaica.

Acting British High Commissioner to Jamaica Daniel Shepherd observed that, “UK investment in Jamaica continues to diversify as Ventrica becomes the first British-based BPO to set up shop in Jamaica, providing hundreds of needed jobs in a time of uncertainty. It is a positive signal to prospective investors looking at this market. Our trade team in Kingston played its part and is here to provide valuable expertise and help to forge linkages that will add value to both our economies.”

For its part, Jampro through its Vice-President Norman Naar, welcomed Ventrica to Jamaica adding, “We are pleased with Ventrica's announcement to launch in Jamaica. Having supported their decision-making process over the past five months, we are confident their presence in Jamaica will be a success. In addition to a commitment to global expansion, Ventrica is investing heavily in the very latest digital communication technologies and is currently working on a new multilingual hub in Europe to further expand and continue to grow language capability.

Ventrica is a leading European, award-winning, outsourced customer management business that delivers omnichannel and multilingual customer service for blue-chip brands.