New dairy products to meet growing demand

Dairy Industries Jamaica, one of the Caribbean's leading producers of milk-based products, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of three new products.

The company has announced that This is Really Great Yogurt, 50% Less Sugar and Good2Grow Yogurt Smoothie have made their market debuts, while its new YO Sour Cream Light will soon be available in stores islandwide.

“New product development is a key driver for future growth. With food trends pointing to healthier snacking and the discovery of new ingredients, we have scored on both points with these new products,” said Radcliffe Walker, general manager, Dairy Industries Jamaica.

In addition to its This is Really Great and Good2Grow yogurt lines, the company manufactures three processed cheese brands, Tastee, Crest, and Cheder, as well as Good2Grow Powdered Shake and Anchor Powdered Milk. The products are exported to the Caribbean, USA, and Canada, and are distributed by GraceKennedy through a joint venture partnership with the company, along with Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited.

Walker said that, while Tastee Cheese has historically been the company's top product in local and international markets, the addition of the three new products represents a strategic focus on increased diversification, as well as being responsive to consumer demands. The company has 33 full-time employees and is supported by 70 contracted staff. It operates from a 70,000-sq ft facility in Kingston.

With a focus on healthy lifestyles,'This is Really Great Yogurt, 50% Less Sugar and Good2Grow Yogurt Smoothie both contain live and active yogurt cultures, and the YO Sour Cream Light has 60 per cent less calories than regular sour cream. “Our research and development team explored consumer insights, and it's clear that Jamaicans are more purposeful in making food choices that support a healthy lifestyle,” said Karis-Ann Rhoden-Gordon, business development manager, Dairy Industries Jamaica.

Recent research indicated that a third of Jamaicans read food labels. “That shows that consumers are increasingly thinking about nutrients in the food they eat. Driven by this insight we are committed to increasing choice in the milk-based product category, which will ensure that you can find our products for every consumption occasion,” said Rhoden-Gordon.