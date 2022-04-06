No consensus on deep-sea mining

THE International Seabed Authority (ISA) has indicated that fresh negotiations to develop the rules and regulations that would govern the deep-sea mining industry have ended in Kingston, Jamaica, after two weeks of deliberations.

Some members asked for suspension of mining activities, altogether, but others balked. A release issued on Monday referred to “an inability of the Authority to effectively control would-be miners.”

The charge came from the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC), which was supported by Norway, the Netherlands, Chile, Pew, Italy, and Costa Rica. It is expected that this issue will be discussed again in the ISA's July meeting.

If approved and adopted, the regulations proposed by the ISA would give the green light to risky deep-sea mining as soon as July 2023. Deep-sea mining has been undermining the health of the ocean and so has become the focus of the authority.

The deep sea is the source of valuable minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese – all essential for making wind turbines, solar panels, and electric car batteries.

Supporters of deep-sea mining argue that it's necessary and greener than land mining because it's free of waste, carbon emissions, and human right abuses. However, experts say scrapping the ocean floor could destroy habitats, wiping out entire species.

The ISA, comprising 167 member states plus the European Union, is explicitly charged with ensuring the protection of life in the deep from any proposed mining activities.

Scientists continue to warn that if the industry were to go ahead, its impacts would be felt across vast areas of the ocean and would be irreversible on multi-generational timescales.

It also risks disturbing critical carbon sinks, would cause the extinction of species and is likely to impact global fisheries. The DSCC, a coalition of almost 100 civil society organisations, has been advocating throughout negotiations for a moratorium, an official, global pause.

Duncan Currie, representing the DSCC at negotiations in Kingston, said: “It is clear from the past two weeks that ISA member states are starting to wake up to the fact that if deep-sea mining were to be given the go-ahead in just over a year, the damage to the ocean and marine ecosystems would be irreparable, and critical carbon sinks could be at risk.”

The German delegation present throughout negotiations told the Guardian last Friday that: “The current state of knowledge is, in our view, insufficient to proceed to exploiting mineral resources.”

“It is disappointing, however, that to date, no state has called for an outright moratorium,” said Currie. “Time is running out. States need to commit to a moratorium and to see that no regulations for exploitation are approved. We must be perfectly clear: adoption of regulations means giving the green light to deep-sea mining.”

The appetite to ensure the protection of the marine environment has been evident throughout negotiations with stronger interventions from negotiators and greater levels of critical engagement than has previously been the case. Delegations including Costa Rica and Canada have called to see the industry cause 'no harm' to the marine environment. Numerous member states and observers, including the DSCC and the Deep Ocean Stewardship Initiative (DOSI), have also warned of a lack of comprehensive independent scientific information that would be needed to monitor the industry, were it to go ahead. A lack of consideration of traditional, indigenous knowledge has also been an issue, spearheaded by FSM throughout negotiations.

Beyond Kingston, resistance to the industry continues to grow with political leaders and institutions, businesses, banks and financial institutions, civil society organisations, and communities across the world calling for a pause.

Would-be miners claim that deep-sea minerals are needed for batteries for smart technology, but it is increasingly clear that the battery industry is moving away from these metals. A new generation of batteries that either reuses these metals – or does not use them at all – is already starting to enter the market.

Sian Owen, director of the DSCC, commented: “As world leaders work to develop a global framework to reverse the decline of biodiversity and commit to taking urgent action to tackle climate breakdown, it is clearer than ever that deep-sea mining has no part in a sustainable future for our planet. Rather than opening up our ocean to a new frontier of industrial extraction, we should mine the wrecking yards, not our ocean.”

Delegates have consistently highlighted the fundamental flaws of the ISA including a lack of transparency within the Authority's Legal and Technical Commission (LTC), the arm of the ISA charged with providing recommendations on whether to approve any commercial mining licenses.

If the LTC recommends that an application for mining be approved, the Council (the decision-making arm of the ISA) would need to overturn the recommendation with a two-third majority, plus a majority in four 'Chambers'. This clearly demonstrates the skew of the authority towards mining, rather than ocean protection.

Currently, the LTC meets behind closed doors and does not disclose details of approved exploration contracts. The transparency issues surrounding the LTC were particularly apparent as negotiations came to a close on Friday. Discussions on how to implement geographic representation within the LTC happened behind closed doors, with the summary presented once most delegations had left in the evening, and without translators present.

Matthew Gianni, representing Earthworks at negotiations, commented: “The international seabed makes up part of our global commons - it belongs to all of us. The International Seabed Authority should be an institution that represents us all, and in which every member of humankind can have full confidence in its structure, capacity, and processes. This is currently far from the case.” Gianni continued: “International commitments on nature and climate need to translate into urgent action on the floor of the ISA council. Anything less than a moratorium on the industry would be a failure.”