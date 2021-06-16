El Salvador first to make Bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador has become the first nation to make Bitcoin legal tender. Its Legislative Assembly approved the law just days after its president made the proposal at a Bitcoin conference.

Citizens will, however, not be forced to pay in Bitcoin, as the US dollar will also continue to be El Salvador's currency.

The cryptocurrency was originally created as a form of money outside of government control. It can now be used in any transaction in the Central American country. All businesses will have to accept payment in Bitcoin, with the exception of those that don't have the technology to do so.

The exchange rate between the two currencies will be established by the market and all prices will be expressed in Bitcoin.

NCB Merchant Bank registers with TTSE

NCB Merchant Bank Trinidad and Tobago, formerly NCB Global Finance Limited, has become the seventh stock brokerage firm registered with the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).

The official signing ceremony was held on June 8. The company said the move signals its belief in the long-term financial landscape of Trinidad and Tobago as well as their own ability to find new and innovative wealth-generating opportunities for clients.

CEO, Angus Young, said the patient capital agenda, family business transition challenges, and the TT Government's accommodative fiscal policy, all make it the right time for the company to enter that market.

He said the company plans to leverage the initial public offering (IPO) expertise, experience, and digitalisation available from its Jamaican parent, NCB Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, the TTSE said it anticipates more activity with the new membership. It said it expects investors to reap more access and benefits through the partnership.

PROVEN finalises acquisition of Roberts

PROVEN now has a 50.5 per cent stake in Roberts Manufacturing. The transaction has been completed with the required regulatory approvals.

This follows PROVEN's announcement of the agreement to acquire the company in January.

PROVEN says the acquisition of the stake in Roberts delivers on one of its value levers for revenue growth and will also expand its business in the real sector in the region.

Roberts is a leading manufacturer of animal nutrition, edible fats and oils in Barbados, supplying diversified consumer goods to markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and the USA.

Co-founder and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited, Christopher Williams, says the acquisition also allows the company to support a business critical for food security during and after the pandemic.

Access Financial restructures

Founder of microfinancing company Access Financial Services, Marcus James, has assumed the role of executive chairman effective June 3.

He replaces former Non-Executive Chairman Christopher Williams, who retains his board seat.

Marcus James moves up from CEO. That post is now filled by Frederick Williams who was previously serving as general manager.

Frederick Williams now has direct responsibility for the company's expansion and acquisition strategies and generating synergies across the group.

The restructuring at Access Financial Services comes in response to the transitioning of the microlending sector to central bank oversight by the middle of next year.

The previously unregulated microfinancing firms will now require permits from the Bank of Jamaica to do business under the new Microlending Act passed in January.

Under the senior management shuffle, Non-Executive Director James Morrison was also named lead independent director.

June 22 doomsday for entertainment sector

June 22 – that's when Jamaicans will know when parties and other entertainment will be allowed to restart.

Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange says on that day the Prime Minister will make an announcement to Parliament.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the full reopening of the entertainment sector, the Government has proposed a list of approved venues that will be made available at subsidised rates as a stimulus.

The list includes facilities at Independence Park, Trelawny Stadium, the Port Royal Entertainment Zone, including Fort Rocky and Fort Charles, as well as Seville Heritage Park.

The venues are to be retrofitted to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

