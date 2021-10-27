Non-performing loans jump

THE economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has continued to increase the number of non-performing loans in Jamaica, but the situation would have been worse if financial institutions did not offer moratoria and other loan refinancing options.

Robert Gordon, chief operating officer at CRIF Information Bureau Jamaica Limited — one of the island's credit information sources — told the Jamaica Observer, “from the perspective of the credit bureau, with our unique view, evidence shows an increase in bad debts and non-performing loans. We understand that the contributing factors to this are due in part to increased unemployment, reduced labour hours and imposed salary reductions, which have resulted in the Jamaican consumers experiencing difficulties in servicing their loans”. Gordon said the data relate to information gathered over the last year.

Indicators show an increase in payment delinquency (categorised as over 120 days past due) of 15 per cent in installment loans, 10 per cent in non-installment loans, and 8 per cent in credit cards at March 31, 2021.

He then observerd that, “There has been a great deal of understanding on the part of the financial institutions, with most offering moratoria and loan re-organising, otherwise the situation might look much worse.”

The problem of insolvency is an overhang from 2020 when the central bank recorded a sharp rise in unserviced bank and mortgage loans, also called non-performing loans (NPLs), which grew by one third to $27.9 billion over the span of a year ending June 2020. That was the sharpest increase in non-performing loans in eight years.

Up to that point, commercial banks alone accounted for 32.8 per cent or $24 billion of NPLs. Building societies, which distribute mortgage loans, saw their NPLs spike by 67.3 per cent to $3.9 billion.

Gordon then cautioned: “The CRA [Credit Reporting Act 2010] states that your payment behaviour today will remain on your credit report for a period of seven years before being removed.”

He said that consumers who are facing financial repayment challenges should visit their financial institutions “to reorganise your credit facility. The impact on your credit score will be minimised if you make an arrangement before you default, rather than waiting until after you have missed payments”.