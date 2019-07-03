Not satisfied!

Newly elected president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie is disappointed with the downward trend currently being experienced by the manufacturing sector, as contained in the January — March 2019 quarterly report recently made public by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

“Based on our (JMEA) information from the STATIN report, the 1.4 per cent decrease in the manufacturing industry is disappointing, especially coming from the 2% growth the industry achieved in the last quarter of 2018 and three consecutive quarters of growth in 2018,” Pandohie offered when questioned by the Jamaica Observer.

The new JMEA president then sought to explain the reasons for the manufacturing decline.

“The decline in 2019 was due mainly to a 3.4 per cent decline in the other manufacturing sub-industry, which primarily came as a result of a number of factors.

“There was a fall in the production of refined petroleum and non-metallic mineral products. During the review period the refinery operated at 79.0 per cent of its capacity when compared to 96.2 per cent in 2018. This was mainly due to [a] planned shutdown to effect maintenance, and the expectation is that the refinery will operate at higher capacity utilisation for the rest of 2019.

“Also, the fall in non-metallic mineral products resulted mainly from a decrease in the manufacture of cement. The cement company's production was impacted by planned/routine maintenance in February 2019, whereas in the first quarter of 2018 there was no maintenance. Based on the level of current and announced construction activities, one anticipates that the production of cement will rebound positively in the second quarter,” Pandohie stated.

While acknowledging the decline in manufacturing for the first quarter of 2019, Pandohie was quick to point out that despite this occurrence in the manufacturing sub-industry, there was growth in other areas.

“Growth was recorded in the other main industries such as, and I list them:

“Chemicals, due to higher output levels in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemicals and botanical products.

“Food, beverages and tobacco — which grew by 0.1% due mainly to increased production in meat and meat products, processing and preservation of fruits and vegetables, dairy products and bakery products,” the JMEA president reported to the Business Observer publication.

The manufacturing sector, according to government statistics, is currently contributing 8.6% to gross domestic product (GDP) and provides over 80,000 direct employment.

“We at the JMEA are far from satisfied and believe that more needs to be done to unleash the full potential of our manufacturers and exporters.

“We strongly believe that this can be achieved by having the micro, small [and medium] business enterprises (MSMEs) access lower-cost funding to drive capital investment. After years of lobbying by the JMEA, we applaud the recent government announcement that for the first time MSMEs will be able to access funds below five per cent interest rate. We intend to work with the stakeholders, government and MSMEs to ensure that accessibility to these funds is transparent and business-friendly.

“Further, the JMEA takes note that the cost to export is way too expensive. According to the latest Doing Business Report, Jamaica's cost of exporting is the highest in the region, being 65 per cent more expensive than the Latin America and Caribbean average. There must be a concerted effort to reduce the bureaucracy and the myriad of associated costs to put us on a level playing field with the other countries,” Pandohie offered.

He then touched on the area of government's procurement policy.

“Implementation of the Government's procurement policy, which will reserve a portion of the annual GOJ procurement contracts for Jamaican MSMEs, will represent a game-changing development for the nation's MSME community — given that the purchase of goods, services and works consumes a huge portion of the nation's annual public sector budget. This is a policy that the JMEA has been advocating for since 2004, and we are optimistic that this will now become a reality as announced by Finance Minister Nigel Clarke during his opening presentation in the 2019/2010 Budget Debate,” Pandohie said.

As to the future of the sector, Pandohie closed his response by saying:“The JMEA is anticipating that manufacturing sector growth will rebound in the second quarter and will have a positive trajectory.”