Not too hawkish

AS expected, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) yesterday hiked its key policy rate for the second time in less than two months, and hinted that further rate hikes are on the horizon when its monetary policy committee (MPC) meets again for a final time this year on December 20.

The central bank pushed up its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points — that's a half a percentage point — to 2.00 per cent, the highest that rate has been in since December 2018. The measure follows Monday's release from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica which shows households are facing their highest inflation since 2013 as prices rose 8.5 per cent in the twelve months to the end of October as food and transport costs continue to rise.

That inflation is well above the target the finance minister asked the bank to maintain. The BOJ said it has already written the minister to explain why inflation is above the target and the measures it will implement to rein it in.

Those measures are, however, not limited to interest rate hikes alone. In notes accompanying its decision, the central bank said it has decided “to maintain other measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity expansion. While not targeting any specific level of the exchange rate, Bank of Jamaica will continue to ensure that movements in the exchange rate do not threaten the inflation target.”

Reducing “Jamaican dollar liquidity”, the central bank will essentially reduce the amount of money in circulation. “This reduction in the level of monetary accommodation will cause market-based interest rates to rise further, which will make the returns on Jamaican dollar assets more attractive relative to foreign currency assets. It will also make saving in Jamaican dollars more attractive and borrowing in Jamaican dollars more expensive. These effects are intended to temper the demand for foreign currency and, hence, moderate the pace of depreciation in the exchange rate; and, generally, reduce demand in the economy and with it the ability of businesses to pass on price increases to consumers,” the bank said.

Already, the president of the Jamaica Bankers Association, Septimus Blake, said banks have not started to pass on the rate hike to consumers, but could start doing so if further increases are implemented. Higher rates will push up the cost households pay for everything from mortgages to car loans.

Nicola Adamson, research manager at VM Wealth — an investment and brokerage house, said the 8.5 per cent inflation recorded last month “confirms the need for a response by the authorities and does seem to confirm that the BOJ was not too hawkish at its September meeting when it made its first rate increase.” She pointed to US inflation which spiked “to 6.2 per cent in October 2021, the highest rate since November 1990, elevating the risk of imported inflation to Jamaica. This has increased the likelihood of higher market interest rates in the coming year in contrast to the prior expectation of continued low interest rates.”

As for the BOJ, it signalled that its forecast shows inflation will not be waning anytime soon. “Inflation is projected to average 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent over the next two years,” it said in its notes. It also told consumers that prices in the next 10 to 12 months will “peak in the range 8.0 per cent to 9.0 per cent”, due mainly to higher international commodity and shipping prices to domestic processed food, food-related services and energy price inflation as well as a recovery in domestic demand.

For Adamson, “the BOJ does have to toe a fine line between containing inflation and stimulating the economy, given that we are still in the throws of the pandemic and GDP growth is still struggling to recover from the pandemic shock. Given the economy's fledgling comeback, the interest rate increases could put the brakes on the recovery before it is allowed to take hold. On the other hand, Jamaica's real interest rates have been negative since the fourth quarter of 2017.”