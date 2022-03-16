Oil prices plunge

The price of Brent crude has lost 30 per cent since it peaked above US$139 per barrel a week ago, falling below US$100 on Tuesday.

Though analysts, traders and investors forecast the possibility of the commodity surging to $200, Brent crude shed seven per cent of its value.

“I wouldn't rule out $200 a barrel just yet,” a CNN Business report quotes Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “It's too soon.”

Russia's invasion of the Ukraine and associated sanctions against the former had sparked fears of low supplies globally, stoking price increases in the last few weeks. However, diplomatic talks between the two countries have tempered fears of a future oil shortage.

Added to this, China — the world's largest consumer of crude, importing about 11 million barrels of oil per day — has placed the tech hub of Shenzhen under lockdown and implemented new rules in Shanghai as it seeks to contain another outbreak of COVID-19.

“...Demand from China could drop due to new coronavirus restrictions in major cities. This would ease the squeeze on the market,” the CNN Business article outlined.

Expectations that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could boost oil supply have also had analysts talking, especially since the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said that the country wants to increase oil production, sparking hopes that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could intervene after all.

Still, analysts remain cautious, warning that oil trades significantly above what it costs to produce it. They are also prepared for more swings, as the uncertainty of geopolitical tensions and the pandemic remain.

“People remembered we are still in a pandemic,” Tonhaugen said.

OPEC will need to fill a five million-barrel-per-day gap for oil prices to dip below US$80 per barrel. With summer approaching and more countries returning to pre-pandemic activities, it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine if the price of the commodity will fall even further.

While the fall in oil prices has slowed hiking fuel prices, some analysts believe US$100 per barrel of oil is still extremely expensive. For policymakers, however, if prices stay in that range, it could make their jobs of controlling inflation easier.

But it's still unclear to investors what impact Russia's invasion of the Ukraine will continue to have on oil prices.

According to Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS, oil will trade at $125 per barrel by the end of June. For his part, Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy said prices could still break records as the conflict in Europe plays out.

“This is the quiet before the storm,” he commented.