Omicron variant could threaten China's reopening, analysts say

China could double down on its zero-COVID approach as the new Omicron variant reignites concerns about another COVID-19 wave in the pandemic, analysts say.

Chief Asia economist at Capital Economics Mark Williams said, “The spread of highly transmissible variants may ultimately make the strategy untenable. But in the short term, the authorities are more likely to double down”.

“Intermittent local lockdowns will continue to hit activity directly, while worries of being flagged as a close contact will keep many people at home,” Williams said last Friday.

The newly identified Omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, was first reported in South Africa. It was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on last Friday due to the large number of mutations.

During the pandemic, China has stuck with its zero-COVID strategy even as many countries moved to live with the virus and lifted and gradually abandoned mass lockdowns and strict social restrictions.

China's strategy involves mass lockdowns — even if just one or a handful of cases are detected, extensive testing, heavily controlled or closed borders, as well as robust contact tracing systems and quarantine mandates.

In a report on Monday, investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said the new virus strain could cause further delays to not just China's reopening, but also Hong Kong and Taiwan's.

“These economies have largely maintained a COVID-zero strategy. With the emergence of this new variant, the near-term economic impact is likely to be limited — but this means any reopening efforts will likely be pushed out further, delaying a stronger rebound in consumption growth,” the bank's economists indicated.

As the world's second-largest economy, for Chinese exporters, tight controls on air and shipping crew as well as possible port shutdowns will place further limits on their capacity to meet orders, as the global shipping crisis rages on.

Just in August, shipping congestion further escalated by partial closure of the port in Ningbo, China — the world's third-busiest container port, due to a small breakout of the virus.

But despite two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong, Chinese public health experts have expressed confidence in the country's existing border control measures.

One of China's top pandemic advisers Zhang Wenhong, an infectious disease expert, said the new variant would have “no major impact on China at this time”.

While a study by mathematicians at the country's Peking University found that China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs.

“Our findings have raised a clear warning that, for the time being, we are not ready to embrace 'open-up' strategies resting solely on the hypothesis of herd immunity induced by vaccination advocated by certain western countries,” the report said.