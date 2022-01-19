Online sales boost

Blue Mountain Coffee Inc, a company owned by Edgar Munn, which distributes Jamaican Blue Mountain roasted coffee and green beans from its Atlanta base in the United States, is reporting a 40 per cent increase in demand due to a rise in online sales under pandemic conditions.

Munn told the Jamaica Observer, “Our sales were up over 40 per cent. That sales increase directly benefited the Jamaica coffee industry as the vast majority of what we sell is Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee.”

The Munn family has been involved in the Jamaican coffee industry for generations. It is recorded that Jamaican coffee culture dates to 1728, when Cecil Augustus Munn began farming coffee at “Strawberry Hill”, St Andrew in the 1800's and where later Cecil's son Victor, Keble Munn's father, began his mill at Mavis Bank also in St Andrew.

In 1973, Munn's active lobbying resulted in Blue Mountain coffee, by Act of Parliament, being the only coffee grown in a specific region of the Blue Mountain range at altitude (traditionally 3,000 and 5,500 ft) and processed by Mavis Bank and three other factories could be legally certified as 100 per cent Blue Mountain coffee.

Later the Jamaica Coffee Industry Board (the Government agency founded in 1950 to regulate the nation's coffee) was instrumental in creating an all-inclusive market and certified new mills that were licensed by the coffee board for the processing of Blue Mountain Coffee. Today Jamaican Blue Mountain is among the highest earning coffee farmers in the world.

The Mavis Bank Coffee Factory was later sold by the Munn family, but the tradition of promoting Blue Mountain coffees is kept alive in the United States where descendant Edgar Munn, a nephew of Keble Munn, has created a distribution pipeline for the small coffee farmers of the Blue Mountain.

He told Business Observer, “ Keble Munn was well known for helping small farmers in the Blue Mountain Coffee industry. We have continued that goal by making a concerted effort to purchase coffee from small farmers and from organisations made up of small farmers.”

One of the company's lines of Blue Mountain Coffee is named “Small Farmer Collection” and it has garnered a lot of support in the US market, he indicates.

In the last four years, the company has focused on building its product line around mountain coffee from more farming groups, processors and single estates in the island.

“The feedback from our customers has been very positive,” Munn stated.

The coffee marketing company at one time represented Mavis Bank Coffee Factory in the United States, but of late that relationship has been severed, leading to the focus on small farmer collectives.

Munn told the Business Observer, “It would appear that many of our customers have the option to work from home. As COVID came on, our sales increased. Not only did they increase to our existing base, our base of customers also grew.”

He added, “The 'work from home' mindset also seems to be becoming the new normal, and not everyone is going back to an office. We believe that is a good sign for the sales of Blue Mountain Coffee.”

Blue Mountain Coffee Inc describes itself as one of only a handful of importers in the USA who receives a Certificate of Authenticity with every barrel of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee that enters its warehouse.

It is stated on its website, “This means that every barrel has been tested and passed through the Jamaican Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority's close scrutiny and meets it's extremely high standards. Our 100 per cent Blue Mountain Coffee is fresh roasted to order and arrives at your doorstep at the peak of freshness.”

Estates roasts sold by the company include Arthur McGowan Peaberry by Trumpet Tree and Flamstead Estate. Blue Mountain Coffee Inc has also added a rum flavoured roast, available by special order.