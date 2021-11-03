OUR frowns on wholesale and time of use rate for some large JPS clients

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo) Limited, which is working on strategies to keep its larger customers, some of whom are planning to reduce power taken from the national grid, indicates that a proposal made to the regulator to offer some large clients a wholesale, improved rate was not approved by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

Approximately 44 per cent of company revenues comes from the large power users. JPS, in a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, indicated that the smaller this group becomes, the higher billing would be for residential customers, as the large commercial sector of less than 3,000 companies subsidised rates for all.

With every company that announces a plan to reduce off-take from JPS power sources, the higher will be the charge made on everyone left, it was explained.

Since the start of 2012, the energy ministry has issued over 300 licences for individuals and companies that are generating their own electricity using renewables and who are now able to sell the excess generated to the JPSCo.

JPS, accordingly, has been considering strategies to retain its large customers including the offer of wholesale rates, but the company indicated that the proposal was not approved by the regulator.

In an explanatory note sent to the Business Observer, it was stated, “In its 2019 rate review application, JPS asked the Regulator to give special consideration to large customers. However, the Company's request was not granted by the OUR.”

The proposal, as outlined, was: “JPS recognizes the changing dynamics of the power sector, with the advancement of new small-scale generation technologies, greater emphasis on customer choice, and empowerment. With the emergence of more options, many business customers are considering leaving the grid. While these customers represent a relatively small percentage of the total customer base, they account for a large portion of energy sales.''

They explained further in the application, “Large customer retention is important for all customers, especially vulnerable and low-income households. Keeping large customers on the grid helps to keep tariffs for the more vulnerable customers as low as possible, and avoids rate shock.”

What the company proposed was an improved RT 70 tariff. Tariffs were proposed according to the strict results of JPS' marginal cost study, and aimed at ensuring that the wholesale non-fuel tariff was as competitive as possible. In its application, JPS sought to create a new partial wholesale rate for customers who didn't qualify for RT 70 but still represented a significant portion of the customer base considered at risk for grid defection.

This sector comprised RT 50X – RT50 customers (usage between 1 and 2MVA); and Rt 40X – RT 40 customers (usage between 1 and 2 MVA).

These were also time-of-use (TOU) only so that customers could realise further savings if they were able to shift some of their demand to the cheaper off-peak period. The proposal was rejected by the OUR.

The company indicated that the TOU and wholesale rate plan were its chief strategies to keep large customers happy, but they were not approved.

The OUR for it part confirmed the JPS application but said after horoughly assessed the proposal it “rejected it on the grounds that the factors driving the cost in the proposed categories were no different from the traditional RT40/RT50 group apart from the demand. Further, based upon the proposed construct it could have led to “ an intra-class subsidy in which customers within RT40 and RT50 with lower demand subsidize those with higher demand in the RT40X and RT50X classes”. The OUR was not convinced that with this arrangement, JPS could guarantee that customers retained in the RT40/RT50 group (i.e. those with demand below 1MVA) would not seek alternative off-grid solutions to the higher tariff they would face. This of course would run counter to the very objective JPS was seeking to achieve in its proposal.