P A Benjamin to double down on export opportunities in key markets

After continued growth across its operations, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing company P A Benjamin is seeking to further grow revenues by tapping into the underserved areas of key export markets.

Chairman of the company, Errol Powell, said that the outlook is to further drive revenues, having so far been able to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're in 20 markets to date, and while some markets, such as those in Caricom [Caribbean Community], have small populations, larger markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada are so vast that there is tremendous scope for us to increase our presence in those markets.

“Our exports to the US now is just a few states namely New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Florida. So there is the other 40 plus states there that we are going to be focusing on,” he told the Business Observer during an interview on Monday, noting that while some of these markets had stronger customer base than the other, the company was growing satisfactorily in all.

Powell said that with the company is actively moving to procure a gold standard in food processing through the attainment of globally recognised safe quality food (SQF) certification, this will give it even greater access to large distribution chains in these territories.

“This will provide opportunities for us entering new markets and outlets. For us to get into a chain such as Walmart or any other big food stores in the US, we must have SQF certification; so in the next six months we will become SQF certified to unlock these new opportunities,” he said, while adding that this process, along with a major factory expansion, were to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

The over $500-million factory expansion project, which was scheduled for completion early last year, but was pushed back because of the effects of the pandemic, is expected to also advance the company's growth prospect over the next three years. With a combined factory space spanning approximately 60,000 square feet across its downtown Kingston operation, the entity is hoping to double its production and warehousing capacity. The newest part of the factory, which was acquired in 2019 at a cost of $5 million, sits immediately behind its East Street complex.

P A Benjamin, which has been in existence for over 140 years, produces over 100 products and is marketed under the Benjamin's brand through a wide range of pharmaceutical, food, baking, personal care, and sanitisation, as well as laundry and household cleaning products.

Through the roll-out and push of new products under its personal care line, which the chairman said has seen robust growth since the pandemic, the company is also hoping to expand its customer base.

“With the expansion and additional equipment, we should be able to increase our production to include new products. We are in the process of expanding into products that aren't utilising much locally grown raw materials. We just launched and will be pushing a new range of personal care products using the Jamaican black castor oil. This will provide some amount of vertical integration as we link with local farmers to produce and extract the oil from the black castor beans through traditional methods.

“Black castor oil products are in demand worldwide and we are really gearing up to capitalise on that demand,” Powell further told the Business Observer.

He said that through digital enhancements, steps were also being taken to ramp up sales in the local market with the added use of technology.

“We're now investigating e-commerce and we are going to do this in two phases. The first step will be to utilise existing e-commerce platforms and once we see how successful that is, then we will look to establish our own platform,” he said.