NCBFG bond offer extended

The National Commercial Bank Financial Group has extended its bond offer to September 9. The offer, which opened on August 13, was initially scheduled to close on September 3, however the extension was granted in light of the seven no-movement days announced by the Government recently to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

NCBFG's bond is expected to be listed under the JSE's private bond market. The bond will mature in three years and pay 6% interest per year. Interest will be paid twice yearly. The minimum investment is $100,000. NCB Financial Group says the funds from the bond will be used to refinance existing debt and reprofile the group's liabilities.

Jamaica to again benefit from WiPay's DPTF

Jamaica has been approved to access a further US$60,000 via WiPay's Digital Payments Transformation Fund. The payment provider had created the fund at the onset of the pandemic for the advancement of the use of technology within the region. WiPay Caribbean committed US$1 million to the fund and made it accessible to governments, state entities, NGO'S and fintech companies. The fund has been used in 10 payment digitisation projects across five countries. To date, WiPay Jamaica has accessed US$160,000 from the fund. The latest project set to gain access is a digital grant involving a St Elizabeth Member of Parliament, Food For the Poor, WiPay Jamaica, The Progressive Group and Petcom.

Meanwhile, WiPay Jamaica will also be partnering with The Bounty Foundation, The Progressive Group and JMMB to distribute a COVID-19 Relief Grant to needy persons islandwide using WiPay's Digital Fiat and QR code technology.

