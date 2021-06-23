Regional tech start-ups to meet with investors

Tech Beach Retreat (TBR) aiming to accelerate technologists in the region through its first virtual Demo Day on June 25.

TBR said Demo Day is a key component of its regional accelerator programme.

During the Zoom event, regional tech start-ups seeking funding to grow their businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their companies and ideas to potential investors in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

The event, called TBR LAB, has attracted the attention of regional and international investors with over US$250 million in investment capital.

TBR was launched in 2016 by Trinidadian Kyle Maloney and Jamaican Kirk-Anthony Hamilton.

Kingston ready for business

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association ( JHTA) is appealing to the Government to relax travel restrictions to Kingston, to support a recovery of business in the capital city.

JHTA President Clifton Reader says Kingston properties are open for business and ready to host local and foreign guests.

However, he says the requirement for business persons flying into Kingston to take a second PCR test on arrival is a deterrent to the resumption of business travel. Travellers also have to pay US$150 for the test out of pocket.

Reader said the Government must review and relax the protocols that are preventing a recovery.

He said several countries are now allowing quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travellers, but Jamaica has maintained an 8-day quarantine for those fully vaccinated.