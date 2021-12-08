Palace Amusement plagued by recurring losses

Cinema operator Palace Amusement Company continues to reel from losses as the entity's operations suffer from the adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the first quarter of its new financial year, Palace booked losses of approximately $79.6 million, despite a slight improvement on that incurred during the similar period last year.

Revenue for the three-month period ended in September amounted to $80.5 million. The bulk of which came from its Carib 5 flagship ($29.3 million) and Sunshine Palace in Portmore ($19.1 million) accompanied by film activities ($33.4 million).

During its previous financial year ended in June, losses for the once profitable entity, which turned over a billion in revenue during the 2019 financial year, totalled $383 million. Palace, which has suffered a great deal due to the imposition of State-led restrictions and curfew orders put in place to curb the spread of the virus, has had to grapple with a scale down in its operations even having to close its cinemas.

“Towards the end of the 2021 financial year, the group reopened its cinemas in late June, after another long period of closure – this time, including Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay. Despite the curfew restrictions imposed by Government, which resulted in the number of shows being reduced to one per day, the response to the latest in the Fast & Furious series: F9: The Fast Saga was encouraging – with over 30,000 patrons welcomed in the month of July.

“Unfortunately, another wave of the COVID-19 virus caused interest to wane in August and September, when no-movement days were instituted,” the company stated in its latest financial report posted with the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Despite efforts from a number of pivoting strategies including the reopening of a drive in cinema since October of last year and the promotion of buyouts and cinema rental packages, the operators noted that their outlook for recovery has been hampered by the slow take up of vaccinations locally and an ebb and flow in the number of positive cases.

“We remain steadfast to our goal of keeping our doors open and good pictures on our screens, and as we look forward to the slate of pictures set for release in the months ahead, we hope that that patrons will too,” the directors noted.