Pensions increase exposure to mortgage market

THE Financial Services Commision (FSC), which regulates the Jamaican private pensions industry, reports that actuarial valuations, which have begun to reflect 2021 positions, revealed that the majority of pension plans remain solvent.

The sector saw a marginal increase of 0.12 per cent in assets held during the third quarter of 2021 to close the period at $696.56 billion in total asset value.

In its review of portfolio performance, the FSC noted that mortgage loans experienced the largest quarterly (66.10 per cent) and annual (57.85 per cent) growth as at September 30, 2021, which was mainly attributed to an increase in asset values for pension plans managed by one investment manager.

Notably, mortgage loans have seen the largest oscillations in value over the past two years.

The FSC said investor uncertainty in the market due to the novel cornavirus pandemic continued to affect the industry.

Pooled investment arrangements (PIAs) remained the largest asset class for just under 400 pension funds, with $265.18 billion (37.99 per cent).

PIAs represent the largest dollar value ever reported for the asset class, having grown by 1.76 per cent and 11.22 per cent over the quarter and year, respectively.

The FSC outlines that while the value of direct investments in stocks and shares and Government of Jamaica securities — the second and third largest asset classes — declined by 2.82 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively over the quarter, both asset classes experienced overall annual growth of 13.15 per cent and 4.18 per cent, respectively.

Pooled funds and deposit administration funds exceeded pre-pandemic levels by September 30, 2021.

However, there were no notable changes to the portfolio composition of the asset classes during the quarter; as a result, indirect investments in stocks and shares (34.76 per cent), GOJ securities (19.68 per cent) and other investments (19.71 per cent) remained the three largest asset classes.

The FSC notes, however, that marginal changes to the allocation of the PIA portfolio were primarily due to an increase in the value of indirect investments in real estate of 23.27 per cent to $20.04 billion and bonds and debentures of 16.08 per cent to $25.02 billion.

This was coupled with reductions in the value of indirect investments in stocks and shares of 2.48 per cent to $89.90 billion and GOJ securities of 1.27 per cent to $50.90 billion.

Active pension plans continued to account for almost 46 per cent of plans within the private pensions industry, and approximately 98 per cent of membership.

In the September 2021 quarter, there were no movements in private pension plan membership and consequently, as at September 30, 2021 active private pension coverage was 11.47 per cent and total pension private coverage was 11.65 per cent.

The FSC said that this represents a 3.69 per cent reduction in active private pension coverage since September 2020.