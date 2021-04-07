PIOJ says Jamaica needs monitoring and evaluation system for development policies, economic growth

Director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Wayne Henry says that to strengthen the infrastructure needed to fuel Jamaica's economic growth, a national monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system should be established.

This, he said, is likely to facilitate more effective policies, programmes and resource allocations.

The processes of planning, monitoring and evaluation make up the result-based management (RBM) approach, which is intended to aid decision-making towards explicit goals. They are integral for the achievement of evidence-based policymaking, budget decisions, management, and accountability.

“The opportunity exist to leverage the increasing demand for performance and results by investing in a nationally owned and managed M&E system…prioritising evaluation as a means of providing evidence of what is working or not working and developing the institutional and organisational capacity for RBM,” Henry said at the European Union and Government of Jamaica Conference held last week.

“Some of the key factors required for successful RBM implementation include a strong M&E culture and mindset; the existence of competent, capable and motivated M&E staff, M&E champions or power brokers; supportive leadership; reliable M&E infrastructure, including technological tools and database; sustainable domestic funding; and a strong governance mechanism,” he continued.

He added that while public sector reforms over the last decade have sought to improve accountability and transparency through the integration and mainstreaming of the RBM approach, the country is lacking in some areas.

According to him, the PIOJ, in carrying out its mandate, has recognised the importance of people-centred approach for sustainability, inclusiveness, local partnership, and capacity-building, and has adopted and promoted these core principals in the development of plans, policies, programmes, and partnerships.

He noted that people-centred approach refers to the empowerment of local communities through a bottom-up rather than top-down development approach.

He added that PIOJ provides for State and non-state actors across different sectors and levels to design, implement, monitor and evaluate plans, policies, programmes, and projects in a participatory way.

“As Jamaica's interlocutor with international development partners, the PIOJ is able to mobilise partnerships and resources as well as provide strategic advice and guidance that promotes participatory development,” Wayne said.

“In this way we can be sure that our people's voices are heard in the development decisions that may affect them and development interventions are appropriate to their needs and preferences,” he contended.

Jamaica's thrust for results-based management and people-centred development goals has been spearheaded by the PIOJ to advance Jamaica's National Development Plan – Vision 2030.