Pioneer plans more Caricom exports

Pioneer Manufacturing Distribution Ltd (PMD) , owned by the Thomas family, is looking to use the well known Chloro-Do brand to enter additional markets in Caricom.

With the onset of COVID-19, sales of its primary product, bleaching chemicals, have also increased in usage as they are used as a sanitising agent, but competition from bulk bleach segment and others are also noticeably on the rise.

The firm is considering the expansion of exports as a route to continued growth. On Jamaica's list of chief exports are inorganic chemicals which is about 40.5 per cent of total exports.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica earlier this year reported a 31.2 per cent or US$7.4 million fall-off in chemical & chemical products exports at the end of April 2021, compared to the similar period in 2020. If Pioneer follows its plan, it will contribute to segment recovery once more.

Company head Alfred Thomas told the Jamaica Observer that, having started in-house manufacturing of bleach in 2020 (cutting subcontracting relationships with two companies), Pioneer has realised savings and efficiencies which have allowed it to consider expansion.

It first entered the Cayman Islands with the product in April 2020, delivering five-1000 case shipments to the island group, with delivery planned for two weeks. Since that time the company has exported to Barbados and Dominica as well.

Thomas says growth in these markets has been “exponential” as there is increasing demand for Chloro-Do bleach. The company is also considering export of its Chloro-Do Blue soap which is manufactured in another Caricom country and certified for regional distribution.

“The soap is a Caricom product and will soon be exported as well,” he outlined. New markets being planned for 2022 are Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and St Kitts. The company has already lined up distributors in each island.

Entry into the Cayman market was a high point for Pioneer which has been trying to penetrate that market for the last five years.

In April 2020, under COVID conditions, sales were rationed by households with none allowed to take more than two gallons of the product at any one time.

Products used for sanitisation such as bleach saw a bump in demand due to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe.

Thomas explained that the Cayman Islands usually imports from the United States, but that country had started keeping its supplies of bleach for itself. PMD, located in Nanse Pen on Carifta Avenue in St Andrew, started operations in 2006.

The company deals in cleaning, packaging, sanitisation and consumer products. The company is comprised of a consumer and chemical divisions. Under the consumer division, it distributes consumer products, Chloro-Do Bleach, Chloro-Soft Fabric Softener, Chloro-Blu Soap and Pro-Pet Dog Food to small businesses, wholesales, supermarkets, megastores and pharmacies. Under the chemical division, it offers hygiene solutions to companies within the food & beverage manufacturing, hospitality, health care and dairy industries.

Thomas told the Business Observer that supplies to institutions and the tourism industry comprised its largest sales segment until the COVID-19 pandemic caused that market to contract by 40 per cent.

Now at the end of 2021, he said, recovery of sales year over year has topped 200 per cent, indicating that volumes are higher now than in 2019.

Chloro-Do was previously manufactured by different companies and distributed by PMD which owns the brand. But in 2020 the company leased a warehouse, bought equipment and hired new staff to manufacture the branded products. The investment cost was not shared.

Thomas describes Chloro-Do as a high value brand bought from Colgate-Palmolive 16 years ago which continues to do better than others. He said that consumers valued packaging with warning signs, safety precautions and usage suggestions. With bulk bleach he said, “there is no traceability.”

Evidence of this, he said, is the product's placement on retail shelves, as it is positioned by companies in placements which answer to high consumer demand.

PMD, he outlines, also continues to see fair growth in other portfolios. Its consumer division also sells dog food, and fabric softener and soaps distributed for other companies. It also offers household chemicals of all types.

In 2017 Fortune 500 company Sealed Air Corporation selected PMD for distribution of products including cleaning, lubrication and sanitation chemicals used by hotels, hospitals and schools .

As exclusive distributor for Diversey under the Sealed Air deal, the company supplies cleaning and sanitising products to hotels for their kitchen, swimming pools, housekeeping operations and for water treatment.

Thomas told the Business Observer that despite the closure of hotels last year, it was still doing business as hotel swimming pools had to be routinely cleaned.

Aside from institutions and hotels, the company sells to over 400 supermarkets in Jamaica. Its two main competitors are Ajax and Chlorite bleach. Thomas stated, “We do not have the data as to market share but I would say we are the leading brand. Space allocated on supermarket share reflects this.

“We have seen about ten to 15 per cent growth in unit sales. We have been educating consumers about usage. “The packaging is of such quality that a lot of people do not realise Chloro-Do is a local brand. It is bright, elegant and can be seen from afar by the consumer.”

Thomas said that since purchasing the brand, “We have been capitalising on brand equity. In Jamaica since 1947, Mead Johnson made it a household name. For many years it was a solo brand. Older Jamaicans still ask for Chloro-Do when they want bleach.”

PMD, he outlined, had diversified over time into the Chloro-Do soap, a blue soap and also a chloride fabric softener. Both, he said are doing well in the local market, “because of quality and packaging.” The fabric softener, he said, is the only branded product sold locally in pouches and is offered in a value pack of three.

“We are the only brand of fabric softener sold in pouches. In bringing manufacturing in house in 2020, PMF retooled its products department and invested in equipment and leased an existing warehouse and converted it to a manufacturing facility.”

Thomas concluded, “We are expecting full ROI within two years of investment, and we are also creating growth and employment. Manufacturing enabled us, with new efficiency and savings, to deliver a more competitive product. We are a solid, properly managed medium-sized company recognised regionally, with an excellent board of directors headed by Michel Bernard.”

Thomas touted the firm's cadre of interns from Mona School of Business and UTech engineers who he said have become the company's top staff.

One of them, Business Development Manager Anna-Kae Aldridge, said that for the current season, the company has a retail outlet on site, opened Wednesdays - Fridays with products available at discounted prices.

“We also have a range of personal care and household products available. For the Christmas season, gift baskets and gift bags are now available,” she said.