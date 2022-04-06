PJL pioneers manufacturing of herbal teas

Perishables Jamaica Limited (PJL), producer of herbal teas, said it remains a force in the local market years after making its entry as a pioneer in the industry.

The company, which for the last four decades has manufactured a wide range of tea products under its Tops and Sipacupa ital brands, said it has been a market leader, charting much of the developments in the space since the 1980s. Its products, which spans some 16 herbal concoctions, are scientifically tested and uses 100 per cent pathogen-free local raw materials including peppermint, cinnamon, ginger, lemongrass, pimento, bissy (cola nut), moringa and ginseng, among several others in the making of its tea bag products.

“PJL through its brands were among the first names in the consistent sourcing, research and development of Jamaican herbs and spices packaged in teabags. Instead of using imported tea, spices and herbs we have focused on utilising indigenous raw materials with traditional medicinal benefits. In 1985 our Tops Pep O Mint tea bags were the first to be introduced to the market, a time when no other herbal teabag was being made within the local market,” stated managing director of PJL Norman Wright in speaking with the Jamaica Observer recently.

“Fuelled by the challenges of sourcing foreign exchange coming out of the 1970s and worsened by the inability to buy foreign teas such as Lipton and Twinnings, we went on to create the first Jamaican black tea company using local authentic raw materials. As a result, we were first to market with cerasee which is now a popular product along with guava leaf, vervian, turmeric, sorrel and a number of other products,” he told the Business Observer.

Wright, a former manager and shareholder in Tetley Tea Company, which is now rebranded as Jamaican Teas Limited, said his knowledge of the local tea market transcends near half a decade having been in the business since 1975.

Sourcing over 95 per cent of the raw materials used in its production from small farmers and wildcrafters (persons who consistently source and provide raw material), the company over the years has also remained committed to fostering growth and building linkages within the local economy.

“We are driven by innovation, research and development. We don't currently make a lot of money but we try to find and create demand for local herbs. In previous years we have had over 800 persons supplying us with these herbs, but in recent time this has scaled down to 200 as more imported materials are allowed in the country and more manufacturers enter the market.

“Despite the changes in the free market, we have, however, stuck to building out and developing our products from indigenous raw materials,” Wright said.

Distributing its products locally through Cari-Med and internationally to markets such as the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom and Caricom, the company has consistently maintained export sales and remains a net foreign exchange earner for the country.

“Our primary focus is on exports which during the last financial year contributed to over 60 per cent of our revenues,” Wright said, noting also other streams of income which he said came from the company's selling of excess renewable energy from its solar plant to the Jamaica Public Service.

The managing director said that while it was difficult to grow sales in Jamaica, the company has been keen on maintaining its current market share with hopes to significantly improve operations and further expand in the near future.

“We have developed three new blend of herbs which we expect to bring to market in FY2023 following approved testing. We are also implementing additional innovations to the organisation as we seek to access funding to secure new equipment so that we can undertake various in house testing of raw materials and finished products,” Wright said of the company's outlook.