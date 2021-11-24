Point Global Marketing joins international consultancy collective

Jamaican-owned brand consultancy firm Point Global Marketing (PGM) has been drafted into a multinational group of 11 technology and professional service companies to launch purposewerx Agency Collective.

The collective aims to drive business and social impact through the delivery of integrated solutions, including marketing strategy, innovation, branding, employee engagement, advertising, design, public relations, and media management, among others.

PGM CEO Javette Nixon said his company's inclusion in the purposewerx Agency Collective aligns with its current growth objectives.

“We're very proud to be a part of this coalition and believe this speaks to our growth mindset as a group. The PGM family is always interested in working with and learning from like-minded individuals as the landscape is ever-changing — and so should we. I am proud of my team and we are excited about what is to come,” he said.

“By joining forces with organisations such as this one, PGM will not only have more opportunities to make a greater impact locally, but also on a global scale. We will have opportunities to collaborate, which is one of the most important elements within our sphere,” Nixon added.

With a membership that spans 20 countries, purposewerx boasts a clientele of 150 companies, including Fortune 500 corporations Unilever, Salesforce, L'Oreal, eTrade, Target, Walgreens, AT&T, Coca-Cola, among others. A release from the consortium said the group earns a combined annual revenue of US$45 million.

Each member firm has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that build brands and inspire the action of multinational corporations, emerging brands, start-ups, and non-profits, the release added.

According to co-founder and CEO of purposewerx Brian Powell, “Our shared passion — to humanise business as a force for good — has been long-standing. What was missing were the agility and resources to scale our ideas to further support companies, causes, consumers, and communities. We recognise that better ideas and the best execution arise from the collaboration of multiple firms and leaders within our collective. Our model is to seamlessly match the team with the problem we are tasked with solving.”

