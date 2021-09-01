Port Authority ponders listing of BPO assets

Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness has requested that the board of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) explore listing of its business process outsourcing (BPO) facilities on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The PM was speaking recntly at the official commissioning into service of the Jamaica III Utility Vessel acquired by the Port Authority of Jamaica, stating that monetisation of the investment would free up resources for further investments .

The Port Authority, as outlined on its website, currently provides approximately 700,000 square feet of floor space for BPO operations distributed across four locations – the Montego Bay Free Zone (MBZ), the Kingston Free Zone (KFZ), the Jamaica International Free Zone (JIFZ) in New Port West, Kingston, and the Portmore Informatics Park (PIP) in St Catherine. The authority, in its BPO marketing efforts, touts the benefits of Jamaica's similar time zone (nearshore), neutral English accent capabilities, fibre optic connections, plug n' play facilities, proficient and scalable workforce (multidisciplinary graduates), government training support, and customised developmental solutions.

In Montego Bay, the PAJ has completed 63,000 square feet of new space with a BPO incubator, and offerings including telecommunications services with multiple redundancy. The location, the authority outlines, is 6.3 km from Sangster International Airport (ACI award winning airport), providing global connectivity and comes with on-site Customs training school and food services

In total, the PAJ has invested more than $10 billion in BPO facilities (office, factory, and paved areas) in Kingston, Montego Bay, and Portmore and is planning more. The Portmore Informatics Park in St Catherine includes a plan for 150,000 square feet of new operating space with amenities, including BPO facility amenities such as food, health care, gym and parking facilities. The site offers close proximity to a well-developed highway network and commercial district and access to a young, middle-income, tertiary-educated population – over 700,000 residents, the authority outlines on its website. In Falmouth the authority is planning 200,000 square feet of customised BPO solutions on a greenfield site in the parish.

The PM said listing BPO assets would enable the Port Authority to generate cash to accelerate other investments [and], at the same time, it will provide thousands of Jamaicans the opportunity to invest in income-generating real estate assets. The Government has been encouraging State agencies to divest assets. It has already overseen the divestment, through the Jamaica Stock Exchange, of Wigton Windfarm and TransJamaica ||Highway.

In its 2019/2020 budget, the PAJ budgeted $522.8 million to complete a 157,000 square-foot facility in Portmore, St Catherine. When complete, it is expected that this will further contribute to the overall growth of BPO operations in Jamaica, and generate in excess of 4,000 additional jobs. Port Authority subsidiary KFZ is estimating completion of the 157,000-square foot BPO space for the last quarter of the 2020/21 financial year. When completed, it is expected to facilitate a further expansion of BPO operations and the generation of 4,000 jobs. KFZ projects a net surplus after tax of $42.93 million for the year ended.

PAJ subsidiary the Montego Bay Freezone indicated in this year's public bodies report that it is planning to collaborate with the Portmore Informatics Park to attract new investors and achieve full occupancy for both parks. The subsidiary is projecting a net profit after tax of $4.60 million for the year ended. For both the KFZ and the MBFZ, income was significantly impacted by COVID-19 conditions, as projections are way below the estimates of fiscal 2019/2020. The Port Authority indicates on its website that the BPO sector is a robust one, characterised by service diversification. This, it said, is evidenced by its range of offerings from simple back office processes and customer contact to more high impact knowledge process services in the areas of research and development, portfolio and customer analysis, and finance and accounting.