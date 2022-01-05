Port Royal gets first cruise ship for 2022

Cruise shipping has resumed in Port Royal with the sleepy seaside town getting its first vessel of the year on Monday.

The vessel, Crystal Symphony docked at the historic Naval Dockyard with 940 passengers, who were able to take part in controlled cruise activities over in Kingston before returning to Port Royal, where it set sail to its next port of call in Clarence Town in The Bahamas.

Port Royal became the latest cruise port in Jamaica more than a year ago, joining the four other cruise ports on the island namely — Montego Bay, Falmouth, Ocho Rios, and Port Antonio.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), which is the government agency that oversees Jamaica's cruise shipping sector, reports that the 1995-built Crystal Symphony is operating on a 10-day round-trip Caribbean itinerary from/to Miami, Florida. Aside from Kingston, ports of call include Bimini Islands, San Salvador Island, Ocho Rios, Long Island, and Exuma Islands.

The PAJ built the cruise port in Port Royal to fulfil three main objectives:

• create economic and social benefits while collaborating with other Government of Jamaica agencies;

• enhance the unique historical assets of Port Royal for the benefit of Jamaicans and visitors; and

• create a gateway to Kingston, the 'cultural capital' of the Caribbean in an environmentally sustainable manner.