Potential car price increases on the horizon

A global shortage of microchips is forcing automakers to slash production, and local car dealerships are warning that consumers may soon begin to feel the pinch as car prices rise due to limited supplies.

The microchips, otherwise known as semiconductor chips, are specialised computers that manage not only cars' powertrain components, infotainment and on-board safety systems, but can also be found in electronic devices such as washing machines, smartphones, laptops, and game consoles.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic erupted in early 2020, millions of people began working from home and the demand for laptops, tablets, and monitors led semiconductor makers to shift from auto to personal electronics.

When the economies opened up faster than expected, it came with a demand for buying. Auto plants have been trying to get back to full-scale production but chip makers are not reacting quickly enough to cope with these increased demands.

Earlier, in March, Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation, which is one of the largest chip suppliers for the automotive sector, was hit by a massive fire that brought chip production to a halt and damaged the majority of its equipment to the point of inoperability, further exacerbating the issue.

The plant makes chips for Toyota, Nissan and Honda, which have all announced significant cuts in production in response to both the pandemic and the microchip deficiencies.

Both new and used cars manufacturers and dealers are now going through some major inventory struggles and many local dealerships are feeling the effect.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, sales manager for ATL BMW Autobahn, Jeanel Bowla indicated that the company has been experiencing delays in its car production.

“What we find is that we've been getting quite a bit of restrictions of our vehicles even before they had notified us that allocation itself was cutting short. Something that I may have had today and can get through on a certain vehicle which is in the same production, tomorrow I can get an email to say this is no longer available. It's causing the cars to no longer produce, so if it's that we want that specific production slot to go through, I'll will have to remove a specific feature on that vehicle,” Bowla told the Business Observer, noting that if she doesn't remove the features the company will automatically lose the production slot.

She added that the scarcity of the chips means that some vehicles ordered by ATL would not have features like the massage function or Harman/Kardon, a sound system found in BMWs.

“I ordered a car which should have been in September production which means that it would have arrived for October. I would have known before October what is needed for that car and what is happening, so I expected the car to arrive October, but I just got an email from BMW that these special units are cancelled. Normally what would happen is that we are put in the next production batch, which would have been for October to land in November, but they couldn't find me a slot in November, no slot in December. I'm now on to January and there's no guarantee that I will get a slot for the car to arrive in February,” Bowla explained to the Business Observer.

Despite this, she noted there hasn't been a major price difference for production, but expects an increase as other international car dealerships vie for the limited production slots.

The dealership sells over 200 motor vehicles a year.

“Easily by December/January we will be feeling the effects of what's happening currently and we have been notified that going into 2022, production allocation will be a lot harder to confirm,” Bowla said.

With new vehicles often packed with thousands of individual chips in short supply, used cars are now in high demand.

President of the Used Cars Dealers Association, Lynvalle Hamilton told the Business Observer there has been a 5-10 per cent increase in year-over-year motor vehicle prices.

“What happens to the new car dealers can also happen to us. It may not affect us immediately, but in the medium term it will, because where people do not have the new cars to change their older cars, they will be holding on to older cars much longer and those cars are then not available for us to purchase,” Hamilton said.

Managing director of pre-owned car dealer Jetcon Corporation Limited, Andrew Jackson shared similar sentiments.

“Essentially, the chip shortage is having an impact on the production of new cars so there [is] a shortage of new cars, which we expect to eventually affect the availability of used cars. So far the effect we had is that it's pushing the prices of used cars up quite a bit, which will trickle down to consumers,” Jackson said, estimating an increase of about 20-30 per cent.

He however indicated that while Jetcon hasn't fully felt the effects of the chip shortage because it still has a sizeable inventory, he expects to feel the impact soon.

“The problem with commodities though is that when prices go up they have a tendency to not come back down, so that's another factor that has to be taken in consideration,” he shared.

Interestingly, when the Business Observer contacted other local used car dealerships they indicated that they were unaware of any chip shortage and its supposed impact on the industry. They instead stated that while the pandemic has caused logistic issues with exorbitant fees and low sales volumes, they're still able to get all their motor vehicle units from Japan.

Local dealerships are projecting that by the middle of 2022 the chip shortage will be resolved, but technology company Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger said he doesn't expect the shortage to end until 2023 — at the earliest.

The shortage has also prompted US President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to address the issue. He vowed to seek US$37 billion in funding for legislation to increase chip manufacturing in the US.