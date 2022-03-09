Pricey Easter

THE cost of celebrating Easter this year with the traditional bun and cheese has gone up significantly, along with the recent hikes in the price of raw materials such as wheat.

Last year a 28oz Easter bun was going for about $625, this year Jamaicans will have to spend approximately $810 to secure the same Easter bun. That's a 29 per cent increase year over year. At the same time, a can of Tastee Cheese ranges from $700 to $4,800 this year depending on the size.

The increase is the result of a combination of compounded factors including inflation, logistics disruptions linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine.

Last March Jamaica's point-to-point inflation rate was 5.2 per cent, since the start of this year the latest inflation data show that consumer prices are moving at a rate of 9.7 per cent with the likelihood that things could worsen in the coming weeks. In addition to that, manufacturers who used to pay US$4,500 for a container to move goods across the ocean are now being asked to spend in excess of US$22,000 to transport the same goods.

The Jamaica Observer spoke with Philip Chong, a small bakery proprietor from Pastry Castle located in downtown Kingston, who highlighted that he expects Easter sales to pick up this year, noting that COVID-19 restrictions weighed down sales last year.

However, he said that small proprietors like himself will have to charge consumers a little more for Easter buns this year, highlighting that the ingredients used to bake the products have become pricier.

Chong explained that a 110 pound bag of brown sugar moved from $9,000 last year to $11,600 this year and a similar bag of granulated sugar jumped from $6,700 to $9,000. A 22.69 kg case of shortening has also moved from $6,200 to $7,100.

He further noted that one of the challenges this year was finding capital to stock up on ingredients which he feared was going to be scarce due to logistics disruptions as well as the conflict in Ukraine and Russia.

“Things have been short…we had to stock up with extra granulated sugar, extra shortening, more flour and packaging,” said Chong.

He stated that there was a shortage of paper used to make the pastry boxes; an occurrence which he noted has made packaging “the most expensive thing right now”.

At the same time, a representative from National Baking Company told the Business Observer that the bakery is absorbing all price increases this Easter and will not pass on any additional cost to consumers.

The representative noted that Easter preparation at National Baking Company started in December and noted that containers filled with Jamaican Easter buns have already been sent off to overseas market to ensure the buns are available and on the shelves in time for Easter.

National Baking Company, also assured that there will be adequate buns for the local market as well this Easter, highlighting that the company started stocking ingredients well in advance in anticipation of the challenges.

In the meantime, president of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Lenworth Fulton said this is an opportunity for Jamaican producers to innovate and consider using locally produced goods like cassava and sweet potato to make flour. He argued that flour made from cassava and sweet potato is a good alternative for imported wheat flour and can also be used in baking Easter buns.

“We need to build a proper cassava industry, we have been building a cassava industry mainly to make bammies and so on. That is a very small part of a cassava industry so we need to look at cassava and sweet potato flour. It would help if we could use this season to kick-start something like that, it would be good for the nation if we do,” said Fulton.