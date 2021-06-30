Private equity during COVID-19

WHEN COVID-19 came about in Jamaica during March 2020, numerous businesses around the world were thrown into a tailspin. After nearly 16 months the economic recovery has been fragmented, with firms forced to innovate and pivot for survival.

Capital (money) is the lifeblood of any business and access to it is the potential lifeline for surviving the pandemic, or folding to the pressures of operational losses from a disrupted business model if such access is lacking.

Although debt is an easier form of capital to source relative to equity the COVID-19 pandemic has made it extremely difficult for businesses, especially in the hardest-hit industries, to access capital. This includes firms in the hospitality, transportation, entertainment and tourism-dependent sectors.

In December 2019, Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited (Deneb)— the regional private equity investment company within the Sygnus Group — invested US$8 million for a 40 per cent stake in Aruba, Wine and Dine (AWD). AWD is based in the Dutch Caribbean and is one of the leading food and beverage businesses in the local market.

Aruba is heavily dependent on tourism and although the business was a market leader with a long history of success, it was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

However, due to Sygnus's strategic approach to private equity investing (whereby it seeks to align its interest with that of the existing owners by taking minority positions) in growing medium-size business with strong teams, AWD was able to adjust quickly to the disruptive environment. By working closely with the management team and owners over the last 12 months, Sygnus believes that AWD was not only able to weather the impact of the pandemic, but implement initiatives that allowed it to be well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities emerging since the reopening of the country. “This is a case study in long-term partnership and value creation, under the most difficult of circumstances, between Sygnus as a private equity investor and the owners in business in which it invests,” stated Sygnus Group co-founder, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Dr Ike Johnson.

“When the pandemic struck there were restrictions on flying alongside lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus, and these restrictions tested the strength of the management. They made timely and critical decisions that enabled the company to weather the pandemic following the lockdowns. For instance, management took the decision to significantly reduce its overheads, which unfortunately included the retrenchment of staff across the business, in addition to concessions in other areas. In addition, management swiftly moved the business onto a newly developed online platform and started to accept orders online for delivery. The business pivoted towards the local market to offset the sudden and significant fall-off in the tourism-dependent revenue in an effort to generate sufficient revenue to cover its remaining overhead costs. The company then took the decision to undertake necessary renovations and major maintenance as many of the restaurants remained idle. You are talking about a business with over nine restaurants, two bars and a catering company, so these adjustments took considerable amount of insight and expertise to accomplish within a short period of time,” Dr Johnson said.

At the start of the pandemic the Sygnus Capital team, in conjunction with its various board committees, did evaluations to determine the need for additional capital or support that would be required for its portfolio companies.

Although Sygnus's due diligence process included various stress testings and sensitivity analyses to account for almost any scenario, an event the magnitude of COVID-19 was not expected.

“When going through transactions at Sygnus and doing our due diligence, one of the most important metrics in determining our interest in a business is ensuring that the management of that business is very strong. If a business doesn't have strong management and governance, we won't be interested — as it's a clear indication of a recipe for disaster. While undertaking the due diligence for AWD, we had noted the strength of the management there and how intimate they were with the business. For example, they understood the granularity of revenue, down to revenue-per-table, and how movement in the occupancy of hotels affected their revenue. These guys were very in tune with the business,” stated Dr Johnson on the process for evaluating the suitability of a business in order for Deneb to invest.

The successful recovery of AWD and the reopening of tourism in the Dutch Caribbean led to new opportunities being presented to the company in the form of potential acquisitions from existing competitors. “Since the vaccination programme started, Aruba has vaccinated 65 per cent of its population so far. There is a significant increase in tourists returning to Aruba, which has pushed AWD's revenue up by a significant amount. The projection is for revenues to return to pre-pandemic numbers in the last quarter of this year. Despite the fall-off in revenue in 2020, AWD was still able to generate a profit and positive free cashflow. That's very encouraging and speaks to the strength of the management team there,” noted Dr Johnson.