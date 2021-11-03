Production costs trending upward

Producers had to fork out more cash to get their goods to market in September as output prices for both the Mining and Quarrying industry and the Manufacturing industry rose by 0.3 per cent, respectively.

The increase in cost of production was highlighted in the latest producer price index data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The costs of Bauxite Mining & Alumina processing moved at a rate of 0.3 per cent. It was also the main contributor to the price increase observed in the Mining and Quarrying industry. The index for the other major group Other Mining & Quarrying moved upward by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the main contributors to the increase in the Manufacturing industry were the major groups Food, Beverages & Tobacco and Chemicals and Chemical Products, which each increased by 0.5 per cent, and Refined Petroleum Products, which went up by 0.2 per cent.

For the period September 2020 to September 2021, the Mining & Quarrying industry rose by 15.7 per cent, due mainly to an increase of 16.2 per cent in the index for the major group Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing. The point-to-point index for the Manufacturing industry moved by 15.8 per cent.

For the 2021/2022 fiscal year, April 2021 to September 2021, the index for the Mining & Quarrying industry increased by 4.5 per cent, while the index for the Manufacturing industry advanced by 7.7 per cent.