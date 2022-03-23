Proven's $3-b capital raise

INVESTMENT and brokerage company, Proven Investments Limited is returning to the local capital market to raise $3 billion in financing.

The company will be floating two USD-indexed bonds through private placements.

The bonds will be issued in two separate tranches:

• Tranche A — Secured USD-indexed bonds of up to the Jamaican-dollar equivalent of US$4 million (US$4,000,000.00).

• Tranche B — Unsecured USD-Indexed Bonds of up to the Jamaican-dollar equivalent of US$16 million (US$16,000,000.00).

The funds are needed to pay off maturing debt in the same amount. The Jamaica Observer contacted Proven's CEO Chris Williams, enquiring whether the funding exercise is to raise capital for its recent purchase of Fidelity Bank & Trust International Limited in Cayman, with that price being US$31,835,988.50.

He responded that the acquisition of Fidelity Bank & Trust is already completed and paid up, but the capital needed now is for debt repayment. The maturing bonds were obtained by Proven as capital to fund its expansion programme which has been aggressive, as with its purchase of the Bank of St Lucia International Limited (BOSLIL) from East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Limited.

This aggressive investment posture continued this year with Proven's expansion to The Bahamas via its acquisition of Fidelity Bank & Trust International.

On March 16, 2021 Proven entered into a share purchase agreement with Fidelity to acquire the entire issued share capital of the bank, conditional on receiving approval by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

CIMA, having approved the acquisition, saw the transaction being completed on February 1, 2022 with the transfer of the shares to Proven Bank Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Proven Investments Limited, which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

Fidelity Bank & Trust International Limited is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and licensed with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, under the Bank and Trust Companies Act, as a Category 'A' bank to carry on banking business in the Cayman Islands.