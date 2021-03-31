PSOJ invests $1m in ENDS to support businesses during weekend curfews

As lead architect in the pilot of the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS), the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) said it has already invested about $1 million in funding to the project which also received technical support from some of its members.

“Currently, there is no [formal] proposal or quotation as it relates to funding of the [ENDS] initiative; however, the PSOJ, through its small coffer, decided to see how we could support the programme, and we put up $1 million to support as best as we can,” Christopher Reckord, chairman of the PSOJ's committee on innovation and digital transformation, told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

“Initially we had to hire analysts, project managers and a few other people, while everybody else practically contributed their time and resources to the project. There were a few businesses who came on board to help with developing the software, provide testing and quality assurance along with the requisite security tests,” added Reckord.

The ENDS programme, which is a national registration platform, offers businesses the opportunity to continue their services up to midnight outside of the stipulated curfew hours during three consecutive weekends of partial lockdown imposed by the Government to stem the rate of infections from the novel coronavirus pandemic which continues to negatively affect the country.

The pilot project, which began last weekend in Portmore, saw several businesses, including operators of the quick service industry among other small operators including pan chicken vendors, utilising the platform through the registered delivery companies to get their products to customers after curfew hours.

Reckord said companies such as payment services provider WiPay were consulted to not only support the technological applications of the registration platform but to also provide e-commerce payment support for small operators who may not have had access to these services.

“Through an application that they have called WiShops, that pan chicken man that may not have had e-commerce, they could build out that site for them,” Reckord explained, while noting that vendors also had the option to choose their own e-commerce solution to receive payment.

He said that outside of nuanced views, which the PSOJ and Government were now working to fine-tune and improve as they move along, the first phase of the pilot received mostly positive feedback from registered vendors. Commenting on reports of complaints from some businesses about the platform, Reckord emphasised compliance with government regulations as a mandatory requirement.

“If we are going to allow you and give permission for you to operate during curfew, the business must be compliant,” he said, noting that stakeholders expected that there would have been hiccups in the first phase and were now working for a more seamless delivery of the services.

Reckord, who is also the CEO of managed IT services company, tTech Limited, further said that with the ENDS pilot, which aims to culminate in the full build-out of a national ecosystem that supports e-commerce, the PSOJ was also pushing for more businesses to participate in cashless transactions. He said that while the aim was not to push operators who may not yet utilise such platforms out of their normal cash transactions, safety was paramount during these periods.

“During curfew hours on the road, the security forces don't want the approved vendors to be driving up and down with a lot of cash, so no cash at all is recommended,” he said.

With more countries transitioning to become digital societies and the Bank of Jamaica expecting to roll out the use of a digital currency next year, Reckord believes that a full integration of the ENDS programme is one for the future which should gain wholesale support.

“The aim of this is that at the end of the pandemic we will have some sort of delivery economy in operation. If we can bring more people into this ecosystem it will be better for everybody. The thinking then is that this will have to continue and this will continue,” he told the Business Observer.