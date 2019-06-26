Publicising, promoting the inflation-targeting agenda

Caan touch the dolla…it's so stable…Never touch the dolla (sung to the tune of Taurus Riley's 'Lion Paw')

The above lyrics represent just a minute portion of some of the jingles circulated in the public domain by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) in a bid to push its inflation-targeting agenda.

Speaking in a recent interview with Jamaica Observer, Tony Morrison, director of public relations at the BOJ, disclosed that the promotional campaign undertaken by the central bank is one that aims to get the public educated and interested in a topic that largely and directly affects all Jamaicans.

The background for formulating such a strategy, Morrison told this publication, came out of the need to effectively communicate the bank's latest quest for economic reform and the fiscal policy of inflation-targeting.

The communication specialist emphasised that unlike other communication plans that have been drafted in the past, the current strategy aims to be all-inclusive as it seeks to target everyone.

“In promoting the topic, the different media engaged will help to prepare the public in understanding the complex issue of inflation in an easy and simpler way, removing any concerns or consternations that may be attached.

“Hence, the ordinary person who may not have a knowledge of economics is able to learn and understand as well as staying tuned to what is going on in the economy,” Morrison shared.

Morrison stated that currently several approaches are taken in promoting this very important fiscal policy, many of which feature jingles, graphics, advertising campaigns, seminars and utilise the media.

“The use of reggae music (as employed in the jingles) as a vehicle for the message was aptly chosen, since that's an aspect of culture which is relatable and easily understood by a large cross section of the population.

“Rightly put, low and stable inflation is to the economy what the bass line is to reggae music.

“The help and advocacy of some popular and influential people in the music industry have also made the task possible. These personnel include Mickey Bennett, Adahzeh (female band) and Tarrus Riley.

“Others who have embellished the campaign include Donovan Watkis for video productions and Tashni Bulli for assistance with graphics,” Morrison shared.

The BOJ's promotional agenda hopes to leave no one behind, as even children are factored into the communication plan.

Morrison stated that “the graphics of Goldilocks inflation, depicting a cartoon of the not too high, not too low, but just right messages have also been placed in children's newspapers”. He further pointed out that “a comic strip series depicting the economic reform journey is currently being drafted and will be coming soon”.

When asked about the feedback, Morrison said that “it has been great thus far, both locally and internationally”.

He, however, noted that despite the favourable ratings being given, the aim is to stay focused and not get carried away, as the plan is to get as much attention and ultimately get everyone on board.

Morrison stressed that communication is a continuous process, hence it will be very important to keep repeating the message and making it more attractive, as clear and effective communication will only enhance the fiscal policy.