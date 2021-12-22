Pulse profits climbs to $1.47b over four years

LIFESTYLE and real estate company Pulse Investments Limited has over the last few years realised exponential increases in its bottom line which moved from $276.8 million in 2017 to $1.47 billion up to the end of its last financial year ended in June.

Pulse Chairman Kingsley Cooper, commenting on the performance, said the profits which have grown by an average 52 per cent annually have generated outstanding growth for the company and increased value for its shareholders.

“Pulse's growth is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. The company will continue to tightly manage cost so as to maintain its high profit-to-revenue ratio. Pulse's real estate expansion will significantly increase revenues and profit as well as capital gains, and Pulse's production of television programmes has a number of strategic increased asset values,” the company's annual report recently posted with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) stated.

At the end of its financial year on June 30 the company's profit grew 75 per cent to $1.47 billion, up from the $840.3 million in 2020. Despite the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic which interrupted gains from its hospitality business, which comprises its 26 Pulse rooms and offices at Trafalgar and 66 Pulse Suite units at Villa Ronai, revenues also grew to $807 million up from the $678 million in the previous year. Earnings per share also increased to 23 cents up from 13 cents last year.

The company in recent times has taken a number of steps, including the sourcing of new financing, as it moved to expand the business, repay debt and complete acquisition of the nine-acre Villa Ronai property located in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The company, in its quest to further build on the legacy of the 80-year-old company, is expecting to – at the start of next year – break ground for 30 three- and two-bedroom units for its Pulse Home development. The first phase of the luxury development, consisting of 15 units, is being funded from a $1.1-billion bond arranged by Barita Investments Limited. The eco-friendly and low-density housing project is expected to be completed by 2024.

“Fifteen of these units will be sold at estimated prices ranging from US$450,000 (2 bedrooms) to US$650,000 (3 bedrooms). The sale of 15 units is projected to generate sufficient net revenues to repay all construction financing and enable Pulse to retain the remaining 15 units to generate future rental income,” the company's report stated.

“Pulse's new real estate initiatives, as well as the funding secured, mark the final phase of the company's transition to a company with property at its core, allied to a diverse range of business lines mostly within the creative industries,” Cooper also noted.