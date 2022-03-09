Ready for full face-to-face

Jamaican company 138 Student Living (138 SL) is hoping that with the increased resumption of face-to-face classes at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, its earnings will return close to that seen in the year before the pandemic. The accommodation company's revenues surpassed $1 billion in 2019.

Ian Parsard, chairman of 138 Student Living, told the Jamaica Observer in the last week of February 2022: “138 SL is optimistic that the UWI will return to full face-to-face classes during 2022.”

138 SL, created in August 2014, builds and rents living facilities at the UWI under a 65-year concession agreement. The company has a subsidiary, 138SL Restoration Limited, which has a 35-year concession agreement also granted by the university.

Parsard told the Caribbean Business Report: “The exact date [of resumption of face-to-face] is, however, still uncertain. We continue to coordinate closely with the UWI on matters such as these.

“We anticipate that as the country relaxes its COVID-19 measures we will see a gradual return to face-to-face classes. This will in turn result in a gradual return of income to pre-pandemic levels for 138SL.”

In comments attached to its first quarter financials for the period ended December 31, 2021, the company's management indicates that the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our occupancy and revenues.

They said, “We are now feeling the effects of the fourth wave with no clear indication of when normalcy will return. During the period, occupancy recovered from below 30 per cent in the prior year to an average of 50 per cent during the current period. This is helped by the UWI increasing its number of face-to-face classes.”

Parsard told the Caribbean Business Report, optimistically, “138SL is ready for resumption once the Government of Jamaica has given the necessary clearance to return to normalcy and the UWI and other institutions return to predominant face-to-face learning. This should result in an increase in our occupancy levels. Since the COVID-19 pandemic 138SL has implemented strict safety measures as guided by the MOHW and the UWI, Mona.”

At year end September 30, 2019 — the period before the pandemic —138 SL doubled revenues, reaching $1.05 billion, an increase of $217 million or 26 per cent over the corresponding period of 2018.

Net profit for the company after tax was $11.8 million, comparing favourably to the loss of $16.25 million reported in 2018.

The onset of the pandemic has affected revenues, although results have been positively impacted by adjustments of the company's concession agreement and also the management of expenses.

The company reported a significant reduction in operating expenses resulting from actions taken to curtail cost in the latter part of 2019. Major cost reductions were recorded for utilities, legal fees and repairs and maintenance.

Profit in the past two years has been the highest the company has ever seen.

For the year ended September 2021, net profit came in at $244.56 million, made on operating income of $860.48 million. This compares to net profit at year end 2020 of $316.78 million, made on operating income of $1.33 billion.

Income was assisted by a claim made in relation to the variation of room configuration of Irvine Hall, UWI from predominantly double rooms to largely single rooms.

Still, in its annual report for 2020, management outlined that the financial year was a very challenging one.

With the onset of the pandemic, students attending the UWI, Mona, were asked to vacate the halls of residence with the university subsequently transitioning to predominantly an online mode of learning.

The company, during the period, ramped up long-term rental which saw income grow by 14 per cent. Overall, short-term rental income grew by 80 per cent while other income grew by 159 per cent.

Management outlined that the growth in both categories is due primarily to the hosting of individuals returning to the island and requiring quarantine.

Management said that 138SL is now ready for resumption once the Government of Jamaica has given the necessary clearance to return to normalcy as it would result in an increase in occupancy levels.

Meanwhile, they have also disclosed a further adjustment to projected earnings. Under the 2015 Concession Agreement (CA) governing 138 SL Restoration (138 SLR) now has a revised Financial Model which reflects Irvine Hall “as built.”

This, it is noted, will significantly reduce the possibility of any discrepancy. In addition, the target internal rate of return for the 2015 CA has been agreed at nine per cent ( a reduction from the original 12.5 per cent ).