Ready for Jam-Dex

MORE than 50,000 users have been enrolled to receive the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ's) central bank digital currency (CBDC), Jam-Dex, following the April 1 timeline announced by the Minister of Finance Nigel Clarke.

This was confirmed to the Jamaica Observer by TFOB (2021) Limited's Chief Growth Officer Denise Williams in an interview on Tuesday. TFOB (The Future of Business) is a subsidiary of NCB Financial Group Limited and the developer of the Lynk mobile application. Lynk has signed up more than 150,000 users since their soft launch in the App Store and Google Play Store and has added almost 900 micro merchants, to date.

Clarke announced in his budget presentation on March 8 that the first 100,000 persons to register for a CBDC account after April 1 would qualify for $2,500 worth of Jam-Dex. He also announced that the first 100,000 persons to sign up for a low-risk Know Your Customer (KYC) accounts would get $2,500 added to their accounts. Both initiatives add up to a collective $500 million with Jam-Dex equivalent on a one-to-one ratio with the Jamaican dollar.

“Paul came to my house yesterday to give me a haircut prior to this presentation. When he was finished, I realised that I didn't have the cash to pay, I only had some - Paul is here today and I am going to log into my Lynk account to pay Paul the $500 I owe him in central bank digital currency or Jam-Dex … Done! That is the first public Jam-Dex transaction ever done in Jamaica,” said Dr Clarke in his presentation.

Williams explained that the users enrolled would be verified by the Lynk team as new users before sending the list over to the BOJ who would verify the list before minting the digital currency. Users were told in a message on the Lynk app that the Jam-Dex would be added to their account in short order.

Other financial institutions have been keeping mum on the CBDC and development of digital wallets to support it. First Global Bank Limited (FGB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GraceKennedy (GK) Limited, is still in discussion about how it will participate alongside GK's digital factory of offerings for its financial services division.

“We have not made a final decision of how we'll be working with the BOJ on CBDC. What I can say is that FGB will be working closely with the digital factory to participate next year. We'll give more information in that regard, but I know...the team has been very active in terms of reviewing the CBDC before they make a final recommendation,” stated GK CEO Donald Wehby Jr at the company's investor briefing last month.

Even Scotia Group Jamaica Limited (SGJ) hasn't finalised plans as yet on its participation to develop a wallet for the digital currency. SGJ is a subsidiary of the Bank of Nova Scotia Limited (BNS) based in Canada which provides oversight on moves by subsidiaries in the region.

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has stated that it is actively working on its digital wallet and is waiting on the BOJ to approve the final product. JMMBGL had publicly stated its intention to launch its mobile application by the end of March 31, but it wasn't launched on schedule. JMMBGL had a regional outage on March 15 which limited customers from carrying out transactions or using their systems.

“We're also focusing on our mobile app. We're well advanced with this product as well and in the final stages of regulatory approval which also includes our digital wallet which will help to facilitate our participation in the central bank digital currency. We are in the process of developing and progressing along with several exciting digital solutions that will bring the best value to our markets across the region,” stated JMMB Bank CEO Jerome Smalling at the investor briefing in February.

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited is expected to provide an update on its digital wallet development later this year following its successful acquisition of Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL). AFSL is a cambio, bill payment and remittance provider which also co-launched several prepaid Mastercard cards before its suspension by the BOJ on December 3.

“As one of the world's leading central banks on CBDC, Bank of Jamaica has created a launchpad for accelerating the Government's digital transformation through payment system infrastructure and fintech developments. As a fintech development, Lynk creates that bridge between Jamaica's core payment systems infrastructure and the public thereby facilitating financial inclusion,” stated BOJ Deputy Governor, Banking & Currency Operations & Financial Markets Infrastructure Natalie Haynes.