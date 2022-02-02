Record remittances

IN 2021, Jamaicans visiting the island used online platforms to remit money for their own use. The method delivered more cash for use in-island, on some platforms, than if they were to visit local banks or cambios to get Jamaican currency in exchange for their US dollars and other foreign currency.

Some remittance platforms reported that the increase in online remittances was significant from 2020. During last year as well, some residents reported benefiting from stimulus payments shared by relatives resident in the United States.

Whatever the cause, Jamaicans in the year ended received more from relatives living abroad than they have gotten at any other time in the island's history.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) this week released data for Jamaica which shows that total inflows passed the historic US$3 billion dollar mark in November 2021.

Overall, remittance inflows for the January to November 2021 period totalled US$3.18 billion. Data for December 2021 are yet to be reported.

The year before, in 2020, US$2.9 billion in remittances were sent to the island, another historic high.

The new record confirms World Bank predictions that flows into the island would fall in the US$3-billion ballpark in 2021.

For November 2021, the BOJ reports that net remittance inflows of US$256.4 million increased by 16.1 per cent or US$ 35.5 million in comparison to November of 2020.

The largest source market of remittance flows to Jamaica for November 2021 was the USA, which accounted for 70.1 per cent of total flows, up from 68.1 per cent recorded for November 2020.

Other source countries which contributed a notable share of remittances for the month were the UK at 10.6 per cent, followed by Canada and the Cayman Islands at 10.2 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

The island placed fourth in remittance growth. The BOJ said that, in comparison with other countries, for the January to November 2021 period, remittance inflows to Jamaica grew by 22.2 per cent, which is lower than that of Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 36.0 per cent.

Similarly, El Salvador and Mexico registered growth of 28.3 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively, for the period.