Recovering quickly

FINANCE Minister Dr Nigel Clarke is boasting about Jamaica's economic recovery since the pandemic, which he declared has been much faster than most of the country's Caricom neghbours.

Opening the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in Parliament yesterday, Dr Clarke trumpeted the projected six per cent growth during the third quarter of the fiscal year and a projected seven to nine per cent growth for fiscal year 2021/2022, whilst highlighting the growth that has been exhibiting in recent times.

Claiming that “they [Opposition] never believed it”, Dr Clarke argued that the growth trajectory will continue, articulating that the Andrew Holness Administration has been clinical in ensuring that the Jamaican economy recovers from COVID-19 and recovers fast. The Government's strategic decisions, he contends, are to be credited for the growth now taking place.

He made the point that further growth in the economy will be fuelled by the entertainment sector, which will shortly be reopened, and bragged that the level of growth now taking place is unprecedented in recent years and has come at a time when the entertainment sector is still closed.

Thunderous applause

The finance minister got thunderous applause when he remarked, “Madam Speaker, the dance dem nuh start yet. Weddie-Weddie no roll out yet. Now, Prime Minister, I know you working on something for the entertainment sector, but don't take too long, PM.” He pointed to the fact that many people will benefit economically when the entertainment sector is reopened.

“When we have a dance, when we have a round-robin, cake sale and fish fry whole heap a people benefit. We talking about 'Caneman', we talking about 'Soupie', we talking about 'Nutsie'; all Keisha get her partner draw, borrow igloo, buy some ice with liquor. That's Keisha weekend dinner-dinner. So when 'Bro Gad' buss all those people them, it's that time you're gonna see economic recovery,” the finance minister told Parliament.

While highlighting that Jamaica is not yet out of the woods due to its high debt level, Dr Clarke noted that with the pandemic, the world has seen huge debts being accumulated. The finance minister cautioned that “the world is likely to see another debt crisis globally but, with God's help, we can stay clearly from that”.

He made the point that economic decline usually follows further decline “but we, all of us — Opposition included — all of us have broken this cycle this time and hopefully we have established a template for the future”. He reported that Jamaica's economic recovery has benefited from fiscal buffers, increased cash cushions through privatisations, and the integration of public bodies; these is in addition to targeted fiscal performance. He advised that Jamaica has been fortunate to have had $70-odd billion in cash deposits that the Government could have deployed, as well as monetary buffers, to bolster the strategic decision to increase non-borrowed reserves with exchange rate flexibility.