Red Stripe looks to shape the future of beer

Brewery company Red Stripe has its eyes set on further building out the local beer market as it looks to unleash new beverages and whet the appetites of consumers.

“Our dream for 2022 is to shape the future of beer and move beyond, to win the hearts of consumers. We will continue to strike a balance between short-term delivery, long-term sustainability and between top-line growth and overall stakeholder value creation. We will continue to drive success through the five work streams [which seeks to drive superior]: growth, cost and value, digital and technology, sustainability and responsibility and people & culture,” Luis Prata, managing director of Red Stripe said in responding to questions from the Business Observer this week.

Fresh off its latest win after copping the coveted Manufacturer of the Year award for 2020 at the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) awards ceremony held last week, the company's intent is to further build on its track record of excellence.

The award recognises trailblazers that demonstrate manufacturing mastery in research and development, export activity, profitable growth, commitment to employees, dedication to total quality, investment in training and retraining, and overall responsiveness to the far-reaching community. The beer makers at the event also walk away with other awards including the Robert Lightbourne award for productivity and competitiveness, its third-consecutive win. It also won the National Certification Body of Jamaica's (NCBJ) quality and standards award.

Highlighting a raft of measures and product upgrades undertaken in 2021, Prata said the company's main strategy early out was to navigate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted most businesses.

“Last year we launched an all-encompassing strategy to future proof our business, adapt to new external dynamics and emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis. We prioritised execution of cost & value in early 2021 to support recovery and fuel future growth, realising significant savings.

“We set out long-term plans across other workstreams in parallel, including launching new innovations such as Guinness Smooth, the refreshed look of our Red Stripe Flavours and Red Stripe Light as well the roll-out of the novel and game-changing Heineken 0.0; same great taste of Heineken with zero alcohol,” Prata stated.

As the company positions to add more products in the new year, its managing director said the aim was to also develop greater focus around customer satisfaction and product innovation.

“This we will do through strengthening our footprint, transforming brand power, embedding customer centricity improving capital efficiency with continued focus on our path to zero environmental impact as we further promote responsible consumption and no harmful alcohol use,” Prata said.