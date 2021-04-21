Reduction in imports

Reduction in importsWednesday, April 21, 2021
|
Jamaica's expenditure on imports during the 2020 calendar year fell by 26.4 per cent to US$4.76 billion, relative to the previous year.
This was disclosed by director general of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Carol Coy, during the entity's digital quarterly briefing held last week.
Coy said the decline was largely attributed to lower imports of fuel and lubricants and raw materials/intermediate goods, which fell by 48.8 and 17.1 per cent, respectively.
Additionally, she said imports of consumer goods during 2020 declined by 14.2 per cent, over 2019.
Meanwhile exports for 2020 amounted to some US$1.2 billion, a 26.4 per cent decline when compared with 2019.
“The decline in total exports was mainly influenced by a reduction in the exports of alumina, which fell by 39.8 per cent, and mineral fuels, which fell by 36.1 per cent,” the director general informed.
Coy also advised that the rate of inflation (consumer price index) rose by 1.1 per cent in March.
“The increase was impacted by a 4.6 per cent increase in the index for the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' division. The index for the heaviest weighted division — food and non-alcoholic beverages — rose by 0.2 per cent, while the index for the transport division increased by 0.5 per cent,” she further indicated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy