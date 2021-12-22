Remittance boost
Remittance companies drive growth in inflows

A continued upswing in remittance inflows is accredited to a growth of 9.8 per cent in inflows via remittance companies aided by an increase in inflows via other remittances of 3.0 per cent for the month of October.
Remittance inflows for the month of October amount to US$277.9 million, an increase of 10.2 per cent or US$25.7 million compared to the inflows for the same month last year. Overall remittance inflows for the January to October 2021 period totalled US$2,901.0 million.
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in its latest report, indicates that this improvement came from an increase in total remittance inflows of 8.8 per cent or US$23.9 million complemented by a decline of 9.0 per cent or US$1.8 million in outflows.
BOJ data, which accompanies its latest remittance report, show that there are six primary agents in the remittance sector with 699 locations. However, as at December 2020, there were only 497 of the locations in operation.
During that year, 60 remittance company licences were revoked and 27 locations closed. Meanwhile, 42 new locations were licensed during that year.
The BOJ indicates that the largest source market of remittance flows to Jamaica for October 2021 was the USA which accounted for 69.8 per cent of total flows up from 68.9 per cent recorded for October 2020.
Other source countries were Canada at 11.5 per cent, followed by the UK and the Cayman Islands at 10.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively.
The BOJ notes that for the January to October 2021 period, remittance inflows to Jamaica grew by 22.6 per cent, which is lower than that of Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 35.2 per cent. Similarly, El Salvador registered growth of 29.0 per cent for the period.
