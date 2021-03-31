Remittances continue to grow with December 2020 up 39.5%Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|
Jamaica continues to experience healthy growth in net remittances with the latest numbers for December 2020 showing inflows of US$282.4 million, representing an increase of 39.5 per cent or US$79.9 million relative to December 2019.
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) reports that this increase emanated from an increase in gross remittance inflows of 35.3 per cent or US$78.7 million aided by a decrease of 6.2 per cent or US$1.2 million in outflows.
In its latest remittances bulletin for December, the BOJ attributes the increase in gross remittance inflows to an improvement of 42.7 per cent via remittance companies as well as an increase in other remittances of 0.7 per cent for the month of December.
For the period April to December 2020, net remittance inflows totalled US$2.17 billion, an increase of 31.9 per cent or US$526.1 million more relative to the corresponding period in 2019. This improvement emanated from a jump of 26.4 per cent or US$488.9 million in total remittance inflows, and was supported by a decline of 18.5 per cent or US$37.2 million in total outflows.
The improvement in inflows results from an increase of 30.8 per cent in remittance companies flows while other remittances recorded an increase of 4.8 per cent. Regarding the source of remittance inflows, the largest source market to Jamaica for December 2020 remains the USA.
Remittances from the USA accounted for 67.1 per cent of total flows, up from 63.2 per cent recorded for December 2019. Other source countries, which contributed a notable share of remittances for the month, were the United Kingdom at 12.7 per cent, followed by Canada and the Cayman Islands at 10.1 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively.
For the calendar year 2020 Jamaica's growth rate in remittance inflows of 20.8 per cent was higher than that of Mexico, which registered a growth rate of 12.7 per cent. Guatemala and El Salvador also registered growth for the period with increases of roughly 7.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.
Overall, the January to December 2020 period had remittance inflows totalling US$2.9 billion.
— Durrant Pate
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy