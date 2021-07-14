Remittances exceed US$1 billion in first four months of 2021

For the first months of 2021, remittance inflows into Jamaica exceeded the US$1-billion mark.

Net remittance inflows of US$1012.7 million increased by 52.6 per cent or US$349.1 million relative to the previous corresponding period.

For the month of April, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) reports that net remittance inflows of US$270.7 million increased by 69.5 per cent or US$110.9 million in comparison to April of 2020.

The BOJ said that the largest source market of remittance flows to Jamaica for April 2021 remains the USA.

Remittances from the USA accounted for 72.3 per cent of total flows. That was, however, down from 77.9 per cent recorded for April 2020.

Other source countries, which contributed a notable share of remittances for the month, were the UK at 10.7 per cent, followed by Canada and the Cayman Islands at 9.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively

For the January to April 2021 period, remittance inflows to Jamaica grew by 46.2 per cent, which is marginally lower than that of El Salvador which registered a growth rate of 46.8 per cent.

Guatemala and Mexico also registered growth for the period, with increases of roughly 41.8 per cent and 20.7 per cent, respectively.