Remittances see US$3.4-million uptick in January 2022

Remittances see US$3.4-million uptick in January 2022Wednesday, March 09, 2022
|
BY AVIA USTANNY COLLINDER
|
IN 2021 remittance inflows into the island for the January to December 2021 period totalled US$3.497 billion.
In its first report for 2022, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) reports that for January remittance inflows amounted to US$244.3 million, representing an increase of 1.4 per cent or US$3.4 million in total remittance inflows over January 2021.
Net remittances were, however, lower than in 2021, due to higher outflows.
The gross out-turn, meanwhile, represented growth of 1.4 per cent which was much lower than that of Guatemala which registered a growth rate of 30.2 per cent. Similarly, El Salvador registered remittance growth of 7.4 per cent for the period.
In Jamaica, the BOJ indicated that net remittance inflows of US$221.4 million decreased by 1.3 per cent or US$ 3.0 million in comparison to January of 2021.
This deterioration resulted from an increase in total remittance outflows of 38.3 per cent or US$6.3 million partly offset by an increase of 1.4 per cent or US$3.4 million in total remittance inflows .
The increase in gross remittance inflows resulted from a growth of 25.6 per cent in inflows via the other remittances channel partly offset by a decrease in inflows via remittance companies of 1.9 per cent for the month of January.
The largest source market of remittance flows to Jamaica for January 2022 was the USA, which accounted for 70.3 per cent of total flows up from 69.8 per cent recorded for January 2021.
Other source countries which contributed a notable share of remittances for the month were the UK at 11.1 per cent, followed by Canada and the Cayman Islands at 9.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.
