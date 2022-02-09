Rock Connect, IFC to support greater connectivity in Jamaica

ROCK Connect, Jamaica's newest licensed telecommunications provider, has signed an agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) to further support the buildout of its network ahead of its 2022 quarter-four launch.

Leveraging its global expertise, IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, will provide early stage project preparation support to Rock Connect. IFC has supported multiple broadband connectivity providers around the world and has a deep understanding of the local market.

During the virtual signing ceremony yesterday, executive chairman of Rock Connect Bruce Bowen described the partnership as a strong endorsement of Rock Connect's mission to increase Internet penetration in Jamaica.

“I want to thank IFC for their confidence in Rock Connect and their support for our mission to provide high-quality, reliable and affordable broadband service to connect Jamaicans to opportunities available online today. IFC's global expertise in digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and experience supporting new entrants in developing markets will help us deliver better solutions to Jamaicans,” he said.

Sharing similar sentiments, IFC Country Manager for the Caribbean Judith Green added, “IFC is extremely proud to be partnering with Rock Connect, bringing our global experience in broadband to Jamaica. IFC is well positioned to support the Caribbean in expanding digital connectivity and innovative technologies, which can support inclusive growth, economic stability and improved quality of life.”

Rock Connect was selected to be Jamaica's newest national telecommunications provider following an international bidding process in early 2021. According to the company, it is investing approximately US$90 million ($13 billion) to expedite provision of broadband services to Jamaica's unserved and underserved communities.

According to Bowen, Jamaica lags the English-speaking Caribbean in terms of broadband access and Internet penetration.

“This connectivity gap is impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans and, if left unchecked, will hold back the entire country's economic future. With just a little over 60 per cent of Jamaicans having access to the Internet, the significant impact on wealth and well-being of people and economic growth means we must act now to lift Internet broadband connectivity,” he declared.

In January, Rock Connect also partnered with telecommunications company Nokia Corporation. Nokia was selected to deploy a 4G-LTE fixed wireless access (FWA) network in Jamaica.

The project aims to cover 95 per cent of the population by 2025 by providing broadband services to regions where fiber connectivity is currently not available and by supporting reduction of the digital divide.

Additionally, it will enable Rock Connect to offer a highly competitive alternative to existing fixed networks in terms of speed and capacity, and with faster set up times.