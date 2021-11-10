Ruthven NHT apartments create twitterstorm

Pricing is now available for the much-anticipated Ruthven Towers apartments completed by the National Housing Trust (NHT) on Ruthven Road in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.

After a decade of planning, the NHT — which is the island's biggest housing supplier — has concluded phase one of the apartment complex, comprising 14 two-bedroom apartments and 72 one-bedroom apartments.

Applications will be accepted online only within the period November 12-16, 2021. Only applicants who have never previously owned a home will be accepted.

Pricing, which ranges from $27.7 million for one-bedroom units at the low end, to $38.7 million for two-bedroom units, have surprised many. The units have been valued at between $11 million and $13 million higher than prices projected in 2019 by the NHT.

The NHT advertised prices on Sunday, November 7 resulting in a twitterstorm as commentators tried to estimate the minimum salary requirement for applicants and the monthly mortgage amount. One tweeter suggested that applicants' monthly salary would need to be $450,000 monthly, as the mortgage was likely to fall in the ballpark of $150,000 monthly.

On Monday, November 8, the NHT responded to Jamaica Observer queries to say that the units were built because there is demand for them. It stated, “Having looked at our contributor data, the NHT is satisfied that the demand exists for the units.

“Housing prices are not static but will vary from location to location taking into account construction costs, property values, access to amenities and other factors. The NHT therefore employs industry best practices in pricing strategy and applies subsidies where necessary to make homeownership possible for our contributors.”

The Trust also cited a 200 per cent increase in the cost of steel and other construction inputs as factors affecting pricing.

NHT unit pricing is by no means the highest on the market which has seen similar middle-income developments. However, the Trust, which carries the reputation of building affordable units and which uses employee contributions to build, was seemingly expected to come in at lower prices.

The new development features a gated entrance, security system, landscaped grounds, underground parking, jogging trail, spaces for a meeting room, and laundromat.

One-bedroom flats on the first floor are priced at $27.7 million. However, prices of units trend higher with each floor. A one-bedroom flat on the seventh floor is $28.9 million.

A first-floor two-bedroom is $35 million. Other quoted prices for two bedroom units are $35.5 million on the second floor, $35.9 million on the third floor, $36.4 million on the fourth floor, $36.8 million on the fifth floor, $37.3 million on the sixth floor, with a two bedroom on the seventh floor priced at $38.7 million.

The NHT is promising to deliver phase two of the development which comprises towers 2, 3 and 4 by 2024.

This phase will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments plus gym, swimming pool, tennis court, multipurpose court, shopping and services, and more spaces for meeting rooms and laundromat.

Two bedroom units feature an open concept living room, dining and kitchen, master bath and secondary bathroom, walk-in closet, balcony, water heater, and facilities for washer/dryer installation.

The NHT says applications are being accepted online in this phase. The development has undergone several redesigns, with additional floors added over time.

The Trust is currently advertising two options for purchase. Option one is a priority index entitlement (PIE) scheme for which it will provide 100 per cent financing.

Under the PIE, $15 million will be loaned at an interest rate of up to 4 per cent and the balance at an interest rate of 7.6 per cent.

The second option is Open Market Purchase under which the NHT will lend a maximum of $6.5 million singly, or $13 million jointly, towards the purchase of an apartment.

The NHT says on its website that this loan will be calculated at an interest rate of up to 4 per cent. It states, “The difference between the NHT's loan and the selling price of the apartment must be financed through alternative sources.”

It was noted that contributors who have a parent under age 70 who has never received an NHT benefit can co-apply with one biological or legally adopted child to improve his/her affordability to purchase property on the open market.

The 2019 projection was for pricing between $16 million and $22 million. The Business Observer reached out to Donald Moore, senior general manager, Construction and Development Division at the NHT, regarding minimum salary requirements for applicants who need mortgages; clarification as to who falls into the category of priority applicants; and also why pricing is so far above 2019 projections for the development.

The statement from the NHT issued in response read: “Ruthven Towers is only one amongst the many housing developments that the NHT has brought to the market in 2021 and will continue to bring to the market. In fact, Ruthven Towers, with 86 solutions, represent less than one per cent of the approximately 10,000 housing solutions currently under construction across the island.”

In relation to applicants who will make the priority list for the units, it was explained, “On the matter of subsidy, outside of the low interest rate on NHT's loans relative to market rates, the Trust is applying a more strategic approach to subsidies, with the determining factor being need. As indicated, Ruthven Towers is targeted to a segment of the contributor base with the lowest need for subsidies. By not applying one, the NHT will be better able to provide such subsidies for schemes that are targeted towards contributors in the lower income bands. While a general subsidy may not have been applied on the cost of the units, beneficiaries selected under the NHT's Priority Index Entitlement System (PIE) will benefit from the policy to provide 100 per cent financing (up to $15 million per unit) at NHT's low mortgage rates.”

As it relates to the increase in unit pricing, the NHT said, “The housing construction sector is a dynamic one, which in recent years has been impacted by sharp and steady increases in the cost of construction inputs, as well as global supply challenges which have increased the cost of housing. In some instances, key inputs such as steel have seen a 200 per cent increase. These supply and price shocks have been further exacerbated in the last two years with the current pandemic. The NHT, as a participant in the housing construction sector, is not immune to these development challenges and has been forced to contend with these issues, despite efforts to keep the impact on our contributors at a minimum.”

Its response to higher construction prices, it outlined, includes “adjusting financing arrangements to include increased loan limits, increased home grants for contributors in the lowest income band (between minimum wage and $15,000 weekly), reduced interest rates (between 0-4 per cent), concessionary mortgage rates to certain categories of Jamaicans, and, in general, subsidising housing costs.

It was pointed out that the NHT completed a four-year housing programme in March 2021, which saw the start of construction on over 23,000 housing solutions across the island. It stated, “A look at these housing developments will show a mix of housing solutions at different price points addressing the housing needs of contributors at all income levels with the majority being at the low- to middle-income groups. In some developments, the NHT has introduced units as low as $4.5 million (The Estuary, St James).

“The NHT affirms its commitment to facilitating homeownership for all our contributors. The NHT also would like to take the opportunity to say thanks to all our partners; our contributors, mortgagors, employers, and those in the allied construction sector for their partnership in continuing to house Jamaica.”