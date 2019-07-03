Sagicor pays out billions arising from large number of death claims

Sagicor was forced to fork out $11.45 payouts in insurance claims arising from a large number of death claims last year.

While pointing to this issue, Sagicor reports that there was also a large number of withdrawals from segregated policy funds. Last year's payout in claims showed a marked increase over the $10.4 billion paid to policyholders or their beneficiaries in 2017.

Arising from this, there was a notable increase in actuarial liabilities at Sagicor Individual Insurance Division, which operates in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

However, this was partly offset by releases for mortality experience, expenses and other efficiencies.

The division earns its revenues principally from insurance premiums; mortality charges and other fees; and contributions to segregated policy funds and investment income on assets assigned to cover the liabilities and surplus requirements of the portfolios. This segment continued its strong profitability performance, contributing $4.76 billion to the group for 2018 from revenues of $26.84 billion.

The positive results were driven by excellent new business sales, improved conservation, favourable benefits experiences, release of actuarial reserves (mainly from better premium persistency, expense efficiencies and morbidity), and continued tight control of operating costs. There was an attractive return on the capital allocated to the division.

Net premium income for the 'individual insurance' line of business of $23.92 billion was 13 per cent higher than the comparative 2017 period, driven by strong new business in Jamaica where new, annualised, premium income was 15 per cent ahead of last year, and improved conservation of the in-force block of policies resulted in growth of seven per cent.

In Jamaica, the division continues to set industry records for 'new Annualised Premium Income' with production of $3.918 billion, 15 per cent more than in 2017 and holding a market share of 64 per cent, up from 60 per cent last year. This is inclusive of individual health sales activity.

New 'Individual Life' policies sold were 72,234, showing a 10 per cent increase when compared to 2017. This was accompanied by a larger average case size compared to 2017. The number of new cases sold represented 65 per cent (2017: 64 per cent) of total cases sold by the entire industry.

Sagicor Life of the Cayman Islands was challenged during the year and only generated 'New Individual Life' and 'Annuities Premium Income' of US$1.719 million, whereas US$1.711 million was delivered in 2017. Several operational and strategic changes have been made in the Cayman market to boost performance.

Within the local landscape, a large segment of the Jamaican population is underinsured or does not have insurance, allowing opportunities for product design and further market penetration, supported by effective technologies. The division views these factors as opportunities for continued growth, given the anticipated changes within the industry where mergers and acquisitions continue to make a more competitive landscape.

A very important measure of any life insurance company's business growth is the continuous positive movement in the block of in-force policies. In 2018, the division's block of in-force policies (combined Sagicor Life Jamaica and Sagicor Life Cayman Islands) grew by seven per cent versus a target of five per cent and an actual of six per cent in 2017. This represents actual policy count of 556,742.

In 2018, the individual insurance division implemented several initiatives to improve efficiencies by leveraging the use of technology. These improvements sought to automate the on boarding process, the sales reporting process, as well as to initiate a Go Green thrust to limit the use of paper.

These systems included on-boarding through Sagicor's P360 web application, allowing for the automatic settlement of coupon policies, improvement in the delivery and accuracy of sales data and reports, as well as lifting customer experience by channelling increase usage of the client web interface.