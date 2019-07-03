Sagicor Select Funds IPO opens today

Sagicor Select Funds Limited's (SSFL) Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now open and will close on July 17. With Sagicor Investments as the lead arranger and lead broker, the IPO is seeking to raise up to $2.5 billion (with a right to upsize by an additional $1.5 billion).

Investors can buy into the Class B ordinary shares at a share price of $1 with minimum share purchase being 1000.

The IPO prospectus, which is currently on the Jamaica Stock Exchange and Sagicor Jamaica websites - jamstockex.com and sagicorjamaica.com respectively, was uploaded on June 20, 2019.

Sagicor Select Funds is listing one of the classes of ordinary shares, Sagicor Financial Select (a listed equity fund-LEF), that will own financial stocks currently trading on the Main and Junior markets of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

There are currently 23 financial companies' stocks in the Sagicor Financial Select Fund.

As an LEF, the Sagicor Financial Select Fund will provide investors with the opportunity to benefit from investing in a pool of assets from a range of financial companies listed on the JSE. This lends itself immediately to diversification for investors once they purchase shares in the Sagicor Financial Select Fund.