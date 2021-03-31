Sagicor supports digital currency in Jamaica

Sagicor Group Jamaica has signalled its support of the Government's intention to launch a digital currency which is expected to bolster the local economy.

Speaking last week at the first in a series of Sagicor Investments educational investor briefings dubbed 'Money Talks', Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, commended the Government for introducing what he termed a “fantastic initiative” that is expected to promote financial inclusion.

“The piloting of a digital component of the Jamaican dollar has our full backing at Sagicor. This currency is no different to a piece of paper with $100 or $1,000 written on it, but what it does is make the production and distribution and control of the currency easier, cheaper and more efficient. It also addresses the issue of inclusivity within the financial sector and allows people with phones to access currency much easier through technology,” Zacca stated.

He was part of a panel with Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke and Sean Newman, executive vice-president and chief investment officer, Sagicor Group Jamaica, at the forum aimed at educating the public on the local and global investments landscape.

Zacca's sentiments were echoed by Newman, who lauded the central bank for rolling out the programme which, he said, will improve the level of integration in the economy.

The finance minister, in his recent budget presentation to Parliament, had said the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) programme will be piloted from May to December this year with eCurrency Mint Incorporated — a global thought leader in the cryptographic security protocol sphere — as the technology provider.

Noting that the project is far-advanced, Dr Clarke clarified that the digital money will be different from average cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are privately issued and not backed by a central authority.

“This is a digital currency issued by the Bank of Jamaica and is the same as the physical Jamaican dollar. The central bank will be the only authority to issue central bank digital currency, just as is the case with the physical Jamaican dollar today,” he explained.

“It offers the possibility of broadening financial access and deepening financial inclusion, and the more people we include in our society with access to financial products, with access to save value and to transact, is the more dynamic our economy will be,” added Dr Clarke.

Streamed live via Sagicor's social media platforms, the forum also gave investors insight about changes in the local and international economic markets, investment opportunities to capitalise on, as well as industries and stocks that are expected to perform strongly in the year ahead.

Tara Nunes, CEO, Sagicor Investments, touted the special investor briefing as part of Sagicor Investments' strategic focus to provide investment education to entrepreneurs and equip Jamaicans with the necessary tools that will assist them to create, grow and preserve their wealth.

“Sagicor Investments believes in empowering Jamaicans to become active investors on the local and international markets as we work together to reinforce the economic stability of our country,” she stated in her opening remarks.