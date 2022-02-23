Sanctions fallout

JAMAICANS are being told to brace for the current inflation spike to last longer than first anticipated and be sharper than already recorded, if the conflict in Eastern Europe is protracted.

After weeks of warning that Russia is intending to invade its neighbour Ukraine, the Vladimir Putin-led country sent troops into the eastern section of Ukraine, forcing North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to ratchet up sanctions aimed at crippling the finances of Russia, which said it had sent “peace-keeping” troops to recognise and support the industrial city of Donetsk and the breakaway state of Lugansk People's Republic in Ukraine. These are territories which Russia believes will provide foundations for enhancing its own security.

Russia's foray into Ukraine sent oil prices, which had been surging in recent times in anticipation of the conflict, surging even higher on Tuesday. Global benchmark Brent crude traded as high as US$99.50 a barrel, its highest since September 2014, before settling at $96.84 with a $1.52, or 1.5 per cent gain. US crude settled at $92.35 a barrel, up $1.28, or 1.4 per cent, on the contract's expiration day on the New York Mercantile Exchange session.

In Jamaica, the worries are palpable.

Wayne Chen, CEO of Superlus Foods Stores and chairman of Petrojam Limited, the state-owned oil refinery, told the Jamaica Observer, “I expect the increase in global oil prices which immediately translates to higher prices at the pumps and a feedback into electricity costs, transportation which includes commuter, distribution of goods and importation goods.”

For inflation-weary Jamaicans, the bad news however doesn't stop there.

“You have already seen a huge spike in the cost of transportation on the high seas. The cost of bringing in a container from China has tripled in recent times. The BOJ (Bank of Jamaica) has taken measures to dampen the impact of inflation. The policymakers are already mindful of the impact. Separate and apart from oil, these sorts of conflicts impact the cost of other commodities leading to rising food costs. Sixty per cent of what we consume in Jamaica has imported content. Chickens are a conversion of imported soy and corn. Cooking oil is soy-based. All these have a direct impact on the Jamaican basket. It's going to have an impact,” he added.

“The market responds to uncertainty. So even when conflict does not directly impact supply chains and supplies there is an effect. If the impasse is settled quickly all will return to normalcy in a short time. But if it drags on and there are moves and counter-moves, there will be a longer impact,” he went on.

Chen's sentiments about pump prices were shared by the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association (JGRA). The entity's president Dianne Parram told the Business Obser ver that tensions in Ukraine “will definitely impact us negatively. When you have rising fuel prices, remember it affects all other sectors of the company: Transportation, delivery, manufacturing and production. It has an inflationary impact on prices.”

“I am really happy that the minimum wage was increased today, although I do not believe that is enough. Wages have another impact on the costs for businesses.”

For the central bank which has to worry about containing runaway inflation which reached a seven-year high of 9.7 per cent in January, there's more headache along with hope.

Speaking at Monday's quarterly press briefing, head of the research and economic programming division at the Bank of Jamaica Robert Stennett said, “Our view is that oil prices are unlikely to stay this high and the LNG prices are unlikely to stay high because geopolitical tensions are essentially flavours of the day. What is happening in Russia now is already being countered by the potential of the US and Iran brokering an agreement that would increase world supply. So, as soon as these geopolitical tensions dissipate we anticipate that the natural growth in oil supply that is brought on by OPEC and by the other oil producers particularly in the US coming on stream are likely to satisfy the growth in demand that is emerging, and so our baseline view is that energy prices generally should come down, but of course we are prepared for the worst.”

President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Ian Neita told the Business Observer, “The impact will be dependent on the degree of sanctions and the sectors that will be affected. Also, the response of Russia to these sanctions. The likelihood is that there will be increased uncertainty which is not good for business. There is likely to be higher oil and food prices on top of the ongoing inflation. The situation will depend on the severity of the sanctions and the response of both Russia and, to a lesser degree, China.”

Septimus Blake, president of the Jamaica Bankers' Association, said, “It will affect the Jamaican banking system only to the extent that there are exposures to persons on the sanctions list and it would also depend on the nature of the sanctions.” Meanwhile Brian Booth, a banker, said while he did not have the data to comment on the exposure of the financial system to sanctions on Russia, “if I had to guess I would suspect that it is low”.

So far, five Russian banks have been sanctioned – Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank – along with people close to the Russian president. The individuals and entities affected will feel reduced access to financial markets and services, limited financing of their policies and limited financing of sovereign debt.

US president Joe Biden called the moves “the first tranche” of punitive measures the US is prepared to take, and he said they would go far beyond the steps the US and its allies took in response to Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014.